Did you receive a long audio on WhatsApp? Here’s the trick to speed it up and hear it quickly

By Brian Adam
With this WhatsApp trick you will be able to finish listening to the audios you receive in record time, up to 6 times faster!

WhatsApp allows us to communicate with friends, family, colleagues and acquaintances in a matter of moments, but sometimes many prefer to send long audios instead of writing; This is very practical but sometimes it can be a little time consuming for the person who receives the message to hear for several minutes. If you find yourself in this situation, here we reveal the trick to accelerate audios that are very extensive and listen to them quickly.

How to listen to WhatsApp audios quickly?

How to listen to WhatsApp audios quickly?

The trick is very simple, you just have to have the TalkFaster app, available on Google Play for Android devices. It is very useful!

How to listen to WhatsApp audios quickly?

With TalkFaster! you will be able to reproduce audio in 6 different speeds (x0.75, x1.00, x1.25, x1.50, x1.75 and x2.00) and skip the unnecessary silences. You just have to follow these steps:

  • Download and install the app on your device.
  • Open WhatsApp and choose the conversation with the audios you want to listen to.
  • Select audio and press the option to share with TalkFaster!

How to listen to WhatsApp audios quickly

Best of all, you’re going to be able to speed up voice messages on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and your most used instant messaging apps, but it doesn’t stop there, you can also listen to podcasts, music, audiobooks and much more. You’re going to love it!

Now that you know this trick, start listening to all your audios quickly in no time. Everyone is definitely going to want to know how you did it!

