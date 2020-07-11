HealthCorona VirusLatest news
Updated:

DiaSorin, a rare point of lightin the Italian darkness

By Brian Adam
0
0

The DiaSorin kits for the Covid-19 may not be as iconic as Prada bags or Ferrari sports, but in the pandemic, they sell like donuts. If the emergency disappears, sales of tests to detect the virus made by the Milan company will go away. Even so, the business activity of this biotechnology company valued at $ 11 billion represents a qualitative leap compared to traditional Made in Italy products.

Immunodiagnostics are not something that is immediately associated with Italy, the land of good eating and design. But DiaSorin’s expertise in serological testing, which stemmed from the 1968 alliance between the auto company Fiat and the once-heavyweight Montecatini chemical industry, became essential in exploiting the pandemic.

A few months ago, the group managed to detect antibodies to covid-19 in just one hour. The UK became the fourth country to accept the DiaSorin serology kit on Tuesday for mass screening. This explains why its shares rose 51%, compared to the 12% drop experienced by the benchmark STOXX Europe 600.

DiaSorin, which owes its current form to the acquisition by its management team in 2000 with the support of President Gustavo Denegri, is now working on the development of a coronavirus detection test in saliva samples. The test could be done in just five minutes, it would be cheap, and it would be easy to mass-manufacture. As long as there is no vaccine that controls the virus, widespread testing to prevent the spread will become the norm.

Enthusiasm for the Italian company carries risks. At 38 times the estimated profit, its valuation is below the multiple of 43 achieved by its direct French rival, Biomerieux, but well above the 22 times reached by Abbott Laboratories, a larger rival. At almost 175 euros, the share price is 15% above the average price target of 175 euros proposed by analysts, according to data from Refinitiv.

And DiaSorin faces stiff competition. Giants like Roche and dozens of start-ups are researching to create faster, more accurate covid-19 screening tests. The emergence of a vaccine would cause the demand for screening tests to plummet. The positive part is that the population will return to request normal blood tests, which accounted for the bulk of the 706 million euros obtained by DiaSorin last year but were paralyzed during the confinements.

However, the current crisis has shown that immunodiagnosis is essential to manage a pandemic. And unlike handbags, advanced biotech work is not easy to copy or move to cheaper developing countries. For Italy, one of the countries hardest hit by the virus, focusing more on companies like DiaSorin could allow it to move towards a richer future.

