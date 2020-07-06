Diamonds rain on Neptune ... and we may have discovered how this is possible

In the frozen giants of our Solar System, Neptune and Uranus, diamonds may rain. Yes, you read that correctly. Scientists may have finally figured out how, all thanks to experimental evidence. The research in question was published in the journal Nature Communications.

The intense heat and pressure present thousands of kilometres below the surface of these giants should separate the hydrocarbon compounds, with carbon that compresses into diamond and sinks even deeper into the planetary nuclei. Experts used SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser.

We know that the atmospheres of Neptune and Uranus are mainly made up of hydrogen and helium, with a small amount of methane. Under these atmospheric layers, a super-powerful and super-dense fluid of “frozen” materials like water, methane and ammonia it envelops the nucleus of the planet. Calculations and experiments dating back decades ago have shown that, with sufficient pressure and temperature, methane can be broken down into diamond, suggesting that diamonds may form within this warm and dense material.

A previous SLAC experiment – conducted by physicist Dominik Kraus at the Helmholtz-Zentrum in Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany – used X-ray diffraction to demonstrate this. In the latest work, however, the experts took a new step forward in their research. The team used it barrelene (C8H8) instead of methane (CH4). Scientists heated and pressurized the material to replicate conditions within Neptune to a depth of approximately 10,000 kilometres: optical laser pulses generated shock waves in the barrelene, which heated the material to 4,727 ° C. In a nutshell, a hydrocarbon is divided into carbon and hydrogen under high pressure, while carbon atoms they turn directly into a crystalline diamond. Diamonds then slowly sink to the core of the planet because they are heavier than the surrounding matter.

In the new experiment, the team measured how X-rays scattered electrons into barrelene. This allowed them not only to observe the conversion of carbon into diamond but also of what happens to the rest of the sample, which is divided into hydrogen. In addition, there is practically no residual carbon. “In the case of the ice giants we now know that carbon forms almost exclusively diamonds when it separates and does not take on a fluid transition form,” says one team member.