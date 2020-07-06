ScienceLatest newsTop Stories
Updated:

Diamonds rain on Neptune … and we may have discovered how this is possible

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

Best place for WiFi router at home: where to place the router to improve coverage and internet speed

Wi-Fi networks have become essential parts of our daily routine technology. We use them constantly with our mobile devices and our...
Read more
Shopping GuideBrian Adam -

Xiaomi Mi Band 5, what changes from Mi Band 4? What is the release date?

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 was officially announced in June 2020 and is about to arrive in Europe. It is...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

The brutal attacker of New Zealand mosques will be hanged on August 24

Christ Church: The Australian attacker who indiscriminately shot dead 50 worshipers at two mosques in New Zealand will be...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam -

Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor

Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
Corona VirusBrian Adam -

About the Spanish drug that, they say, has an antiviral activity 2,800 times greater than remdesivir": what we know...

The Spanish pharmacist PharmaMar today presented the results of some studies in vitro on the efficacy of plitidepsin against...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This monstrous black hole "eats" the equivalent of the mass of our Sun every day

A supermassive black hole 34 billion times the mass of the Sun, according to a new study published in...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Diamonds rain on Neptune ... and we may have discovered how this is possible

In the frozen giants of our Solar System, Neptune and Uranus, diamonds may rain. Yes, you read that correctly. Scientists may have finally figured out how, all thanks to experimental evidence. The research in question was published in the journal Nature Communications.

The intense heat and pressure present thousands of kilometres below the surface of these giants should separate the hydrocarbon compounds, with carbon that compresses into diamond and sinks even deeper into the planetary nuclei. Experts used SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) X-ray laser.

We know that the atmospheres of Neptune and Uranus are mainly made up of hydrogen and helium, with a small amount of methane. Under these atmospheric layers, a super-powerful and super-dense fluid of “frozen” materials like water, methane and ammonia it envelops the nucleus of the planet. Calculations and experiments dating back decades ago have shown that, with sufficient pressure and temperature, methane can be broken down into diamond, suggesting that diamonds may form within this warm and dense material.

A previous SLAC experiment – conducted by physicist Dominik Kraus at the Helmholtz-Zentrum in Dresden-Rossendorf in Germany – used X-ray diffraction to demonstrate this. In the latest work, however, the experts took a new step forward in their research. The team used it barrelene (C8H8) instead of methane (CH4). Scientists heated and pressurized the material to replicate conditions within Neptune to a depth of approximately 10,000 kilometres: optical laser pulses generated shock waves in the barrelene, which heated the material to 4,727 ° C. In a nutshell, a hydrocarbon is divided into carbon and hydrogen under high pressure, while carbon atoms they turn directly into a crystalline diamond. Diamonds then slowly sink to the core of the planet because they are heavier than the surrounding matter.

In the new experiment, the team measured how X-rays scattered electrons into barrelene. This allowed them not only to observe the conversion of carbon into diamond but also of what happens to the rest of the sample, which is divided into hydrogen. In addition, there is practically no residual carbon. “In the case of the ice giants we now know that carbon forms almost exclusively diamonds when it separates and does not take on a fluid transition form,” says one team member.

You May also Like to Read:

More Articles Like This

The rarest rhino in the world was observed during a refreshing mud bath

Top Stories Brian Adam -
One of the rarest rhinos on our planet is the Javan rhinoceros (Rhinoceros probeicus); perhaps even the rarest mammal in the world, as it...
Read more

India is now the third worst country hit by the coronavirus in the world

Corona Virus Brian Adam -
The Taj Mahal will not open in India as planned due to the rise in cases of Covid 19 in the country. India is...
Read more

The Russian couple had a "rented pyramid" built

Top Stories Brian Adam -
Moscow: In Russia, a couple has built an exact replica of the Pyramid of Gaza near their home, which they rent for ڈالر 50...
Read more

In response to the French Raphael and the American F-35, China built the J31 fighter jet

Latest news Brian Adam -
Beijing: According to the latest news from Chinese and American media, China's latest fighter jet "J31" will start flying from next year and its...
Read more

Mining gold in Greenland is smarter than it sounds

Top Stories Brian Adam -
AEX Gold is setting the pace in the battle unleashed by climate change to take over Greenland's mineral wealth. The Canadian mining company intends...
Read more

HIV, created a new medicine for long-term treatments

Health Brian Adam -
In the absence of definitive treatments or vaccines against HIV, researchers try to propose treatments to guarantee those who suffer from the human immunodeficiency...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY