Dexamethasone: what do we know about what, according to the University of Oxford, is the "first drug capable of reducing the number of deaths from COVID"

By Brian Adam
A cheap, accessible and well-known drug has just hit the treatment table against COVID19. According to the conclusions that have been made public by researchers from Oxford and the British NHS, low-dose dexamethasone has managed to reduce deaths by one-third in patients with respiratory support. This would be a randomized trial and, if confirmed, we would be talking about the first drug that would improve the chances of survival.

The ‘randomized’ thing is not just another piece of information. During these weeks, thousands of researchers have been in suspense while it resolved. All the studies with her had one thing in common: they were methodologically bad. The study has not yet been published, but preliminary data shows that the dexamethasone trial has chosen the most difficult route and seems to be pretty solid.

Let us be prudent and do not strike the bells in flight to confirm it well: but if everything is as it seems, we are before exceptional news that will help save many lives.

Medicine for the worst part of the disease

Until now, our best therapeutic option seemed to be remdesivir, a drug that seemed to block the replication of the coronavirus by inhibiting a specific enzyme known as RNA-dependent RNA polymerase. The problem is that this drug was not only expensive and scarce but simply reduced recovery time in hospital. It is a lot in a full pandemic, true. But dexamethasone is something else entirely.

It is a cheap and well-known corticosteroid that, according to the researchers, has managed to reduce the risk of death by 20% for patients with mechanical ventilation and 20% for those who have oxygen. It is very important to understand what is the logic of this and why it only works with very serious patients.

Unlike remdescivir, dexamethasone does not act on the virus, it acts on the immune system. It depresses it, to be more precise. Researchers have used it to mitigate the effects of the runaway immune response that appears in the later stages of the disease. However, there is no point in taking it preventively because it would have the opposite effect: it would make us more defenceless against the virus.

I insist: we have to be very careful. During the coronavirus crisis, we have seen how huge studies that appeared in prestigious magazines melted like sugar in hot water. And only in a matter of hours. It is true that, in this case, the data fits and the researchers behind it seem reliable. However, the current state of science requires us to be very rigorous, especially with good news.

