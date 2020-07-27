Destroy All Humans Remake Review: old-fashioned fun

Officially presented during E3 last year, Destroy All Humans! marks the return of a franchise much loved by the gaming public, which over time has gained the status of “cult series” mainly thanks to the work of the late Pandemic Studios, creators of the saga and authors of its best chapters. Passed into the hands of THQ Nordic, the IP is now back on the shelves with a remake that aims to rekindle the interest of the audience towards the sadistic – and hilarious – exploits of the Furon invaders. While showing evidence of an important production effort, however, the Black Forest Games re-edition fails to correct what, already at the time, were the weak points of a title so funny but characterized by a playful variety that is not particularly generous.

Destination Earth!

Aaaaah, the American myth of the 1950s: the golden age of Hollywood, by Marilyn Monroe and Marlon Brando, when drive-ins were still the best way to enjoy an evening in the sweet company and the average family seemed torn by force from a cereal spot. Simpler times, lived with carefree lightness pending the inevitable nuclear attack of the Soviets or, alternatively, the assault of a fleet of flying saucers led by unreasonably bellicose green men. Achromatic definition not particularly expensive at the forefront of the Furon Empire, Cryptosporidium 137, as proud of its healthy grey-blue complexion, as determined to mow down humanity in the most painful way possible.

The reason? In addition to having a profound contempt for earthly civilization – and for life in general – the protagonist of Destroy All Humans! it has an essential mission for the future of its people: to extract from the genetic code of ancient humans fragments of Furon DNA, a legacy of the first contacts between the two species. You know how these things go: you get to a planet, get to know the locals and, well, where what comes from. Regardless of the circumstances of this legacy, the goal of Crypto and Orthopox, his senior officer, is to stem the progressive deterioration of the Furon genome, a side effect of their cloning technologies. As can be guessed, it is a simple narrative pretext, an excuse to start a long sequence of hilarious atrocities, justified by a plot that brings up the full range of clichés about economic boom America, from the obsession with the “commie” to the post-war moral fervour.

Between jokes soaked in satire, pleasant anachronisms and continuous quotes to the science fiction of b-movies, the writing of Destroy All Humans! still proves to be bright and easy, capable of supporting the ridanciano tones of light and unpretentious adventure, all devoted to fun. The review work carried out by Black Forest Games on the stylistic identity of the title was therefore carried out in full respect of the basic material, opting for a cartoony aesthetic perfectly coherent with the characteristics of the production, which we are certain will satisfy fans without reservation longtime.

Except for the graphic sector, and for general ageing of the gameplay, the playful offer of this remake is practically superimposable to that of the original chapter, without really significant structural alterations. A conservative route at the base of a makeover that does not fully convince, with the contribution of elements that already 15 years undermined the long-term enjoyment of the experience of the deceased Pandemic Studios.

Invaders from the other world (and time)

Just like its 2005 counterpart, Destroy All Humans! Remake it is divided into 22 independent missions that lead players to visit 6 different scenarios, built as small open worlds that, in most cases, can be freely explored in search of collectables (in large numbers) or pretexts to indulge in healthy digital sadism.

By exploiting the skills of Crypto and the Furon’s technological arsenal, we will be able to read and manipulate the minds of humans, take on their appearance to move undisturbed among the crowd and, of course, sow chaos both using the protagonist’s arsenal ( composed of the same four weapons as the original version), and the firepower of its flying saucer, capable of reducing entire towns to ash in a matter of minutes.

As anticipated, the order structure faithfully reproduces that of the Pandemic game, with very few significant variations: between infiltration sessions linked to rather elementary stealth dynamics, technologies to be recovered from sabotage, objectives to defend and indiscriminate massacres, the range of models of the mission shows off decidedly outdated design precepts, which manifest themselves in an orthodoxy “double-edged“, especially as it is a remake. Don’t get us wrong: the THQ Nordic title is still able to offer the public a treasure trove of moments of pure fun, enriched by sequences proudly over the top and full of lighthearted devastation, but in structural terms, we speak of paradigms that already at the time tended to show some sign of giving way.

Although each mission is accompanied by several new side objectives (killing enemies in particular ways is a recurring theme), which reward extra rewards for the progression system, these have a very relative weight in the balance of gameplay characterized by a certain basic repetitiveness, which gradually becomes more marked during the 8 hours (approximately) necessary to complete the campaign.

Now as fifteen years ago, the menu provides a somewhat limited assortment of variations on the theme of the alien invasion, always with very strict limits on the player’s freedom of action. In many cases, for example, revealing our identity as creatures from deep space will cause an assignment to immediately fail, and we will not be allowed to access our battle aircraft – always present on the map – except in specific situations.

Even the additional challenges, accessible by returning to visit the unlocked scenarios, do not contribute much to reinvigorate the playful profile of the title, especially considering that the four types of activities envisaged (Armageddon, Rapture, Race and Devastation) offer only marginal differences passing from one location to another.

Again, these are weaknesses that the Black Forest Games game inherits from its direct predecessor, and that probably will not in any way discourage fans of the Furon saga, yet it was reasonable to expect that – as a remake – the production showed the fruits of a deeper and more thoughtful modernization work. Even the sections subject to more substantial changes, such as boss fights, adhere to this conservative mantra, lining up against good Crypto opponents modelled according to the old canon of the “sponge for bullets”. Pad in hand, it is a production route that leaves a bitter taste in the mouth, even more so if you consider the quality of the interventions on the technical front, especially as regards the gaming systems.

Those fantastic flying rockets

If from a purely structural point of view the title of THQ Nordic clearly shows the weight of its three decades, the Teutonic team did an excellent job in reworking the game mechanics in a modern key as well as the graphic quality of the first Furon adventure. To begin with, the movement system (both on foot and in-flight) has been totally revised and is now more fluid, reactive and flexible, with the addition of an unprecedented “dash” which, if prolonged, allows the alien to move for short distances on a sort of floating skate.

Even the shooting system, with attached lock-on (automatic and non-automatic), makes the deadly exploits of our alter ego much more satisfying, with the complicity of some modifications to the paraphernalia designed to perfectly match a significantly expanded progression system, which now has a total of 66 upgrades (against 18 in the PS2 / Xbox version), unlockable – as usual – by collecting genetic material during the missions.

In some cases, one is perceived slight redundancy in the composition of the strengthening branches (divided into two macro areas, linked to Crypto and its spacecraft), but overall the final result fully convinces. A speech that we can easily extend to the new skills provided to the protagonist, who can now hypnotize a human NPC to force him to fight alongside him (a good diversion during the most intense clashes), or manipulate different elements of the scenario at the molecular level to turn them into extra ammunition. The most significant change, however, concerns Crypto’s ability to perform several actions at the same time, so as to achieve maximum lethal efficiency with minimum effort.

A “multitasking breakthrough” which allows the invader to extract brains (an excellent source of DNA), use telekinesis and fire without necessarily having to draw up a list of priorities, giving free rein to his natural propensity for super violence. As mentioned, the undoubted quality of these improvements could have marked a clear step forward for the formula of Destroy All Humans !, if only Black Forest Games had dared more on the game (re) design front.

A lack which, fortunately, does not in any way concern the graphic sector of production, rebuilt from scratch using the Unreal Engine 4 and saturated with the distinctive style of the original chapter. Two generations after the game’s debut, the developers have proven themselves capable of practically impeccably reinterpreting the saga’s caricatural aesthetic, between deliberately disproportionate polygonal models and chromatic notes that closely resemble the excesses of Technicolor.

The new engine shows a lighting system not particularly advanced but well made, enhanced by valuable vfx management, especially when it concerns volumetric and particle effects. It is not surprising that among the strengths of the package there is a practically limitless environmental destructibility, which sometimes results in a constant flow of buildings reduced in debris and vehicles thrown beyond the horizon line, all with the complicity of a good physics management. All this against a generally solid frame rate (set at 30 fps), except for a handful of hesitations during the most intense shootings.

They also noticed some small problems in streaming textures (especially at the beginning of a mission) and occasional texture popping problems, but nothing particularly serious. More generally, the title succeeds to delight the senses with a rundown of glimpses full of details and imbued with the peculiar charm of the 1950s, revisited in a comic key between excesses and very little “politically correct” stereotypes. And that’s fine. The sound sector has been promoted without reservation, remastered to perfection both as regards dubbing and music tracks.