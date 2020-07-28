Destroy All Humans !, analysis

Many will remember the carefree action adventure Destroy All Humans! 2005 that came to market during the generation of PS2 and Xbox by Pandemic Studios, a remarkable video game that put us in the shoes of an evil alien that had a single objective, which was none other than to kill humans, as its title suggests. Now, and after 15 years from its original launch, comes its new version in the form of remake ‒And not a simple remastering‒ for the current generation, that is, PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Work of Black Forest Games next to THQ Nordic, this new update of the adventures and misadventures of the big head Crypto-137 aims to recover a way of understanding the medium that boldly points to direct fun, without great artifices and maintaining the same spirit of yesteryear, not without offering small control updates here and there, in addition to a deep facelift that feels great to so hooligan science fiction vision from the mid-20th century.

A great stomp for humanity!

The original delivery of Destroy All Humans! At the time it was a breath of fresh air to the most arcade adventures that, far from resorting to elaborate scripts or complex game mechanics, served us on a tray a kind of small open worlds in which to make the thug through an endless number of cliches of the 1950s science fiction, with the UFO theme as the central axis of his crazy proposal. A title that was far from perfect, it did offer fun and self-confidence with a very personal sense of humor and even a certain irony about Yankee patriotism and its most ridiculous ways of brainwashing its citizens. And speaking of brains, Crypto will need many of them to develop its abilities and those of its flying saucer; but we leave that for later.

With this premise, both THQ Nordic and the German studio Blask Forest Games have wanted to recover that spirit that worked so well in the mid-2000s to create a new vision of the original work through a deep updating, yes, more visually than in its development or mechanics, practically unaltered after a decade and a half. And although the game has been remade from scratch, the central pillars of it have remained unchanged, a detail that those who played the original will quickly detect; from control to missions, through the original voices, the challenges, the script and all the aspects that make up the game. Of course, certain aspects have been updated so that the sensations at the controls do not feel so much from another era, polishing the occasional feature and even adding some unpublished material, achieving relative success in this regard.

At the time, Destroy All Humans! It captivated as much for its setting as for its plot, a whole parody of 1950s American science fiction in which UFOs and invading aliens were the order of the day. The original title of the failed Pandemic already resorted to all kinds of genre cliches, all this to build a simple but effective script in which there are no short heads, flying saucers, abductions, men in black, military, atomic bombs, fake news, brainwashes, robots, radioactive cows, anal probes and anything crazy related to such a hilarious theme. And in the remake nothing is missing, which we are very happy about.

Likewise, his crazy plot remains completely unchanged, a script that introduces us to the alien race of the Furons, from the planet Furon, some aliens who have been visiting Earth for a long time with the aim of conquering it, but who decide to precipitate events after the incident of one of their exploratory aliens, Crypto-136, whose flying saucer crashes at Rockwell. In order to find out what happened to his clone compatriot, Orthopox-13 and Cryptosporodium-137 They decide to start a rescue mission that will give way to a full-blown invasion at the hands of such a peculiar pair of aliens, with the good guy from Crypto visiting places like a cow farm, military installations or a typically Yankee city by way of funny parodies. .

As we say, the development of the title is exactly the same as the original, that is, we are offered until six open environments different in which to carry out missions (revisiting them according to the development of the events), either to fulfill the main and secondary missions or to collect collectibles, overcome challenges or, simply, do what we feel like exploiting the many tools offered by the video game at gameplay level. The structure is always the same: we use the mothership as a base, either to choose mission, improve skills Crypto or its flying saucer or change the appearance of the protagonist alien, among other possibilities. Once an already unlocked mission or scenario has been chosen to freely explore or overcome challenges, Crypto descends to Earth in her ship to access the desired level.

Crypto control and the physics related to its gameplay remain practically intact except for slight improvements that, somehow, they manage that the control does not feel out of date. New features such as the ability to shoot while flying, extract brains while moving or briefly glide over the ground to make Crypto control more agile. Likewise, Crypto will not die just by touching the water, but its shield will be affected as long as it maintains contact, until it finally perishes if we do not reach dry land after a few moments. On the other hand, other abilities such as control the mind of humans to use them in our favor or transform objects from the stage into ammunition, either for foot weapons or for the cymbal. And it is that as it happened in the original, we can alternate the displacement on the ground of Crypto with the piloting of the ship, especially in destruction missions From Stage.

In this sense, the title is much more satisfactory than the original, to which we must add a greater variety of humans, buildings and vehicles; Special mention for the effects of destruction of buildings, very successful. And both Crypto and its flying saucer have received even more unlockable upgrades through the Human DNA that we can collect, achieving a much more complete experience. But it is also that since Black Forest Games a wink has been made to fans of Destroy All Humans! with the addition of a unprecedented mission in Area 42 that at the time it was not included in the original and that it has now been recovered; a small detail that is appreciated.

The humor that the game plays can be shocking nowadays, but from the beginning it is clear that it is nothing more than a casual play with certain airs of social criticism, especially at a turbulent time, taking advantage of the game that gives science fiction, the alleged communist attacks and those already mentioned fake news how fashionable they seem to be today.

As happened in the title from which this remake is born, its gameplay is quite varied with missions both Direct action like infiltration, in which we will have to use the entire Crypto arsenal to succeed. Whether shooting left and right with different guns or galactic rifles, popping heads to collect DNA, launching objects or people thanks to the powers of psychokinesis or making use of the anal probes; all very crazy. On the stealth side we can use mind control to confuse humans or get the look of certain people to sneak into prohibited places without raising the slightest suspicion, although always pending that the effects do not pass or that the CIA agents and their devices discover us.

To all this we must add a series of challenges to overcome once we have unlocked each map, tests ranging from races to elimination of objectives, passing through the survival of waves of enemies, among others; In addition, there are numerous collectibles that we must find using the different abilities of Crypto. Still, the remake of Destroy All Humans! betrays its origins through unambitious missions, too simple for today’s times with a somewhat outdated design; Furthermore, it will quickly become a repetitive experience that leaves little room for novelty once we have acquired the basic notions.

A very showy war of the worlds

Although the real jump in this remake of Destroy All Humans! comes from the hand of a visual section surprisingly satisfying and that it is light years from the original; but for good. Its creators have done a great job of design with more current modeling (although without great fanfare), more than convincing textures, lighting effects and remarkable particles and somewhat more debatable animations that, although they are not the best of the best in video games Current AAs do serve their purpose.

Although all that glitters is not gold and this remake also presents some graphic setbacks like some popping, clipping or performance drops, all on a PS4 Pro, something that should not happen if we consider a technical section that is not correct for the times. Of course, its artistic design is sensational and only the appearance of the whole set will already draw a smile on our faces despite the plastic appearance of the characters and somewhat fair animations. At the sound level, the original material has been remastered, something that sometimes suffers from some lack of quality, both in music and effects and dialogues, in perfect English with subtitles located in Spanish.

CONCLUSION Destroy All Humans! He returns to the present day with a remarkable remake, with all the fun and possibilities of the original and his particular sense of humor intact. All this enhanced by a staging that offers very interesting aspects and others with more or less room for improvement. The look of the game is eye-catching thanks to more than convincing textures and lighting effects and particle work, although some modeling and animations do not measure up to full AA production in 2020. It still offers enough content to keep us busy, about 10 hours, many more if we want to squeeze all her secrets and extra challenges and side missions. A title that comes as a breath of fresh air among so many multimillion-dollar blockbusters, fun and not pretentious, at a reduced price, although excessively betraying its origins from a couple of generations ago in certain aspects.

THE BEST Direct and entertaining fun

Sense of humor that keeps working

Gameplay with great possibilities … WORST … which can quickly become repetitive

Some graphics, animation and performance mismatches

Somewhat old quest design