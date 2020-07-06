The Department of the Gaeltacht has told RTÉ / TG4 News that a fee of over € 800 would be required to provide information in relation to a request made by Nuacht RTÉ / TG4 to the Department under the Freedom of Information Act.

The application consisted of records under the Summer Colleges Compensation Scheme and for housewives. A lecturer in Law says that it is against the spirit of the legislation, if people find it too difficult or too expensive to get information.

It was only last April that Covid-19 announced that there would be no Irish language courses as was being held in a Summer College throughout the Gaeltacht this year.

At the end of May, Roinn na Gaeltachta announced a € 4.7m compensation scheme for housewives and summer colleges in the Gaeltacht.

Nuacht TG4 applied to the Department of the Gaeltacht under the Freedom of Information Act for records held by the Department under the compensation scheme. As part of the response to TG4 News last week, it was stated that the Act allows for a fee for search, retrieval and copying of applications.

After careful consideration and consultation, TG4 News was told that two staff members would be working on the application for a minimum of 42 hours at a cost of € 20 per hour and therefore the total charge would be € 840 , and copying fees in addition.

Because of this cost, it was stated that it was intended to refuse to process the application unless it could be refined so that the estimated cost of search, retrieval and copying would fall below the ceiling of € 700.

The answer in this case is surprising given that the application was limited to the short period from last April when Summer courses were announced due to Covid-19.

The Department stated that no search or retrieval work would commence until the application had been refined as required.

RTÉ / TG4 News applied last Friday for an interview with the Minister of State for the Gaeltacht on the subject.

RTÉ / TG4 News was told today that the Minister would not be available for interview.

In a statement from the Department this evening, it was stated that the Minister of State has no role in the process and it would not be appropriate, therefore, to make a statement.