Latest news
Updated:

Department of Education failure in examining Irish on Leaving Certificate site

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

MobileBrian Adam - 0

The best Android smartphones between 300 and 500 euros in May 2020

May 2020 is a very interesting month for the smartphone market: several intriguing devices between 300 and 500 euros...
Read more
AndroidBrian Adam - 0

Huawei Mate Xs Review: beautiful and unbelievable

Huawei's first folding smartphone to arrive in Italy is designed for technology enthusiasts and able to amaze from the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Antarctica is turning green, Here is the reason why

Colour changes in Antarctica often occur. Not long ago, in fact, the snow turned blood red due to microscopic...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
ElectronicsBrian Adam - 0

The new cheap Realme Smart TVs are now official from 150 euros

Finally today Realme has announced its first Smart TVs with which it intends to fight Xiaomi, in addition to...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

How to install APK applications on your Android TV, the easiest way

It does not matter if the device is a television or a multimedia player for TV: if you have...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam - 0

The Elder Scrolls Blades Review: Bethesda duels arrive on Switch

The first mobile chapter of the Bethesda fantasy series moves to Nintendo Switch with a year of improvements and...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

An Coimisinéir Teanga has begun an inquiry into the fact that Leaving Certificate students can register in English only on the Department of Education website

Department of Education failure in examining Irish on Leaving Certificate site

An Coimisinéir Teanga, Rónán Ó Domhnaill, has launched an inquiry into the news that the Department of Education has given students no option to register in Irish for this year's Leaving Certificate examinations.

The failure of the new Irish language system is strongly criticized by politicians who say the Department has shown disrespect for the Irish language and the language rights of its pupils.

The Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga confirmed to Nuacht.ie that the Department of Education and Skills was legally obliged to provide support services in Irish to schools that provide instruction through Irish.

In addition, under the Language Scheme agreed by the Minister for the Gaeltacht, the Department is statutorily obliged to provide any new interactive services they provide simultaneously in Irish and English.

Speaking of the program 7 Day on TG4 last night, Education Minister Joe McHugh said that no "excuse" could be made for the news that the Irish language option was not available and he claimed that the matter would be rectified.

A spokesman for An Coimisinéir Teanga said it would be "inappropriate" to say anything further about the case, as the Commissioner had "urgently" contacted the Department of Education about the matter and was investigating complaints he had received about it.

It is understood that complaints have been made to the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga that the Student Portal for the Leaving Certificate Calculated Grades is only available in English (Calculated Grades Student Portal).

Complaints have also been made to the Commissioner's office because the instructions for using the portal were in English only for all post-primary schools in the country, including Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools.

The Green Party states that Leaving Cert students in Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools are showing "depreciation" because they have no choice to register for the examinations in Irish.

Students can register their subjects and levels in English only on the Department of Education website launched yesterday morning.

Green Party deputy leader and education spokeswoman Catherine Martin has called on Education Minister Joe McHugh to ensure the immediate availability of an Irish language version of the online portal where Leaving Cert students register for the examinations.

Sinn Féin is also "disappointed" that the site is in English only.

Sinn Féin Education spokesman Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that it is "a basic and conclusive right to spend your life through Irish in Ireland" and to receive public services in Irish.

Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire said that Sinn Féin intended to put pressure on Education Minister Joe McHugh to resolve the matter.

The Education Minister announced on Twitter this afternoon that over 30,000 students have already registered on his department's site for this year's Leaving Cert based on projected grades.

The online portal was launched yesterday morning and until this Thursday, May 28, students of the three Leaving Certificate examinations – the traditional Leaving Certificate, the Leaving Certificate Applied and the Leaving Certificate Vocational Program – have had to register their subjects and the expected examination level .

Deputy Green Party leader TD Martin Martin said students in Gaeltacht and all-Irish schools who have to register for the English language examinations are being wronged.

"It is not fair or equitable that Gaeltacht students and Gaelcholáistí are forced to use an English portal and it is a sign of the depreciation of Irish as a daily spoken language for thousands of people.

"The availability of an Irish language version for those going through the education system in that language is vital, and I have sent a letter to Minister Joe McHugh to demand this," she said.

County Councilor Peadar Ó Caomhánach, Irish language and Gaeltacht spokesperson for the Green Party, said it was unacceptable for the government to deny their language duties.

"As a former pupil of the Irish Medium Education system, I know I would be in a dilemma if the rules of the game were changed at the last minute. We understand the pressure on the Department of Education, but for thousands of pupils throughout the country, Irish is no longer just the language of the school, the home language and the administrative language of education. It is unacceptable for the State to deny its duties at this critical point. ”

The Department of Education stated that the lack of registration service in Irish was due to "time pressure" and that it intended the service to be available in both official languages.

More Articles Like This

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more

Economic activities resume in Dubai

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Dubai: Following a meeting of the Dubai High Committee for Management Crisis and Accidents chaired by Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, the government...
Read more

Warning! The Corona virus epidemic could soon "re-emerge," the World Health Organization said

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that if care is not taken, the global coronavirus epidemic could soon escalate again and the...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Department of Education failure in examining Irish on Leaving Certificate site

An Coimisinéir Teanga has begun an inquiry into the fact that Leaving Certificate students can register in English only...
Read more
Latest news

USA, the Navy tries the new laser cannon: the video is awesome!

Brian Adam - 0
There United States Navy released a video showing the test of a new laser beam weapon carried out on May 16 in the Pacific...
Read more
Latest news

Hundreds of new gravitational lenses have been found for studying the cosmos

Brian Adam - 0
According to general relativity even light is affected by the mass of an object. In fact, when a ray of light passes near a...
Read more
Android

HTC could launch a new 5G smartphone with Snapdragon 865

Brian Adam - 0
HTC doesn't seem to want to let go would be preparing for a return to the field of high-end smartphones. The Taiwanese house does...
Read more
Latest news

NASA's new telescope has been renamed in honor of "Hubble's mother"

Brian Adam - 0
There Dr. Nancy Grace Roman he spent 21 years at NASA developing and launching space observatories that studied the Sun, deep space and the...
Read more
Latest news

The US is starting to train soldiers to "fight" in space

Brian Adam - 0
The United States Space Force (USSF) was founded on February 19, 2019, one of the armed forces of the United States of America responsible...
Read more
Computing

Monclick: over 200 Euro discount on a curved ASUS ROG Strix gaming monitor

Brian Adam - 0
New promotion proposed by Monclick. The distribution chain allows you to enjoy a very attractive discount on a 43.4-inch curved ASUS ROG Strix monitor,...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY