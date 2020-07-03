Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media.

According to Google's support page, which supports users, the company has suspended backup and sync to save Internet resources. Following this decision, the device used with the Google account will no longer have a backup of photos and videos received from social media applications WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram.

According to Google, the Corona epidemic has led to an increase in the sharing of photos and videos. So the company is making this decision to save its internet resources. Photos and videos received on various social media will no longer have a default backup on Google Photos, but users can save their photos to Google Photos via manual backup. For this, manual backup can be obtained by going to the folder settings of the relevant social media app and using the "Backup Now" option.