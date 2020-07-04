Decision to set up Pakistan's first space museum, 5 astronomical observatories

Islamabad: It was also decided to set up Pakistan's first space museum and five astronomical observatories.

A meeting of the Scientific Committee of the National Astronomical Observation Commission was held under the chairmanship of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry. The meeting also decided to set up Pakistan's first space museum and five astronomical observatories in Islamabad.

According to the decision, astronomical observatories will be set up in Islamabad and Gwadar in the initial phase.