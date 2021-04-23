Debenhams workers set up a nightly barricade to protest Henry Street stock removal

Former Debenhams workers barricaded themselves at the Henry Street store’s loading dock last night as KPMG planned to remove inventory from the facility.

Live video from the scene showed staff at the loading dock on Parnell Street with the doors barricaded shut while the gardai was outside and dozens of supporters lined the streets outside.

They could be heard chanting “To the workers”, “power to the people” and “they will not move us” in an effort to stop the planned removal.

Everyone who attended the protest had their names taken from gardai who were outside the gate. Several supporters outside the barricaded loading dock were arrested live on camera shortly after 11:40 pm.

At around 11.30pm, the former staff asked a member of security to use a different exit from the building instead of the front door of the loading dock.

Protesters feared that opening the door would allow the Gardai to enter the loading dock and remove them from the premises.

Loud cheers were heard from the crowd of around 25 to 30 former staff members and supporters as the security guard went a different route.

Just before midnight, the number of gardai present increased.

The protest continued last night into the early hours of Friday and the workers said they expected to be “forcibly evicted” by Gardai.

The first anniversary of the Debenhams dispute took place on Friday, April 9.

Former workers have vowed to fight stock removal until they have obtained a redundancy agreement equivalent to the one they had negotiated and agreed to with their former employer.

Workers are also campaigning for legislation to improve the rights of workers in liquidation.

Dublin Live has contacted gardai to request a statement.