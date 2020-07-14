Death Stranding Review: reconnect the chiral network on PC

Death Stranding is a particular title, one of the few products of this generation that can be said to be original in its intentions, atypical in structure, proudly unique. Pursuing the eclecticism of its author, Death Stranding mixes genres and registers, intertwines languages ​​and game mechanics, and produces an amalgam with blurred boundaries: an action that embraces the managerial component of the simulators, a vast open-world accompanied however by a narration typically Hollywood, regulated by the expressive direction of Kojima and enhanced by the actor 's performance of a monumental cast.

Looking at it a few months after its first release – now that it is back on the market in PC version – we understand that Death Stranding is truly something never seen before: a game that shuns categories, subverts, and sets itself the goal of enhancing and protect the new. It does so not only in the playful field, but also if you look at science fiction tout court: the context built by Kojima is placed in the vein of intimate science fiction (recently explored also by Arrival), but introduces completely new concepts, stacked in a coherent and magnetic world. From chronological rain to chirality, from Extinctive Entities to Knot-Cities, the universe of Death Stranding conquers you in a flash, embellished by the notes of a soundtrack that transmits and amplifies the bitter existential melancholy that now pervades the (dis) United States of America.

So yes; settle the turbulent sensations experienced a few months ago on PS4, we can also confirm it with "the benefit of hindsight": Death Stranding is a precious game, a product far from secondary in the production of Hideo Kojima, and an element of extraordinary richness for our medium.

His arrival on PC, among other things, has two merits: first of all he brings back a little attention to the product in a historical moment in which the diatribe – a little small – has disappeared on the fact that a "delivery simulator "is not a game for everyone. Second, in addition to showing the muscles of the Tenth in an environment other than the PlayStation one, it delivers the title in the hands of an audience more used to dealing with the typical dynamics of simulators, which consequently can absorb them without considering them undeserving or secondary.

Perhaps right now that the debate on the game and its playful, aesthetic and narrative value will be less polluted, Death Stranding will be fully recognized the undoubted merits it has always had.

I will wait for you on the beach

The notes of the Low Roar accompany what we do not find it difficult to define one of the most beautiful opening kinematics ever, so effective in rhythms and at a glance that it is sincerely touching. Together with the voice of Norman Reedus, this will be the first contact with the post-apocalyptic world outlined by Hideo Kojima. A world defeated by an unnamed catastrophe, a desolate and lonely world that can no longer communicate.

The goal of Sam Porter Bridges, laconic protagonist of the adventure, is to cross America and reconnect large cities and small isolated bunkers to the Chiral Network, a communication system that will allow survivors to share knowledge, information, projects. Centuries after the conquest of the West, in short, Death Stranding tells of a new journey to the frontier, a long crossing from coast to coast to rebuild the infrastructures that represent the skeleton of a now torn country.

During this long and exhausting journey the player will have the opportunity to probing the basic concepts of Kojima science fiction, getting dirty with the dark bitumen of Stranded Creatures and rediscovering a hermetic yet powerful symbolism. The narration alternates current themes, personal dramas and a lucid reading of modern society and its fractures, but at the same time it stages the exemplary or upsetting stories of unforgettable characters.

Whether it's the revived Heartman or the mysterious Fragile, whether it's the lucid madness of Higgs or the resolve of Mama, Death Strading will exhibit a stellar cast, a set of personalities that will end up intertwining pending the last extinction.

In short, Death Strading is a journey constantly supported by a sense of discovery: Sam (and with him the player), discovers a cryptic and tormented way, discovers the protagonists that make him alive, and ends up (re) discovering himself same. And if it is true that some twists are generally foreseeable, or that the narration does not spare a couple of delays that are not easy to digest, it must be admitted that the direction, editing and acting of Death Stranding remain unquestionably wonderful: the result – also thanks to the above themes and the structure of the plot – an adventure overflowing with indelible moments, sensational scenes, brilliant finds that reaffirm the creative flair and the power of the authorial vision of Kojima.

Reconnection

The main goal of Sam Porter Bridges, in a universe where names become inevitable omens, is to rebuild the connections (the "Bridges") between isolated cities, working in a decidedly tiring profession: that of the porter (Porter). In short, Death Stranding is a product that puts the so-called "fetch quest" at the center of its playful component, turning them into the engine of adventure. What the game offers us is therefore a seemingly inexhaustible list of deliveries: a series of loads to be physically brought to the destination, starting from one of the nodes of the network (whether it is a city or an isolated Prepper in its Bunker) to get to the next.

The operation must be carried out in the first person, loading the material on the shoulders and setting off; with the foresight, among other things, to bring the necessary as well to overcome geographical obstacles: ladders to overcome rocky ridges, ropes to descend over an impervious wall, comfortable shoes for walking without difficulty. In short, Death Stranding focuses on the component travel logistics and management, an element that will soon become predominant.

If it is true that the first difficulties are purely environmental, related to the need to cross rivers or impressive differences in height, Sam's urgencies soon change completely. Little by little the territories become more docile, whether for a path formed as a result of our coming and going (which therefore allows you to travel quickly without worrying about the oscillations, and therefore of the load balance), or for the construction of some infrastructures such as bridges or refreshment places.

At this point things start to get more complicated: the loads increase forcing Sam to use an exoskeleton, or even to load the goods on a means of transport. Therefore, energy supply or reconstruction of a road section connecting the main cities arranged on the map becomes indispensable. Also to this task you have to devote yourself patiently, dragging the raw materials in special collection points, with the final goal of rearranging the long track that winds through the whole area.

Already in this second phase we begin to appreciate the contribution of the other players, who find themselves involved in a monumental collective effort from the atypical multiplayer of Death Stranding. In practice, each user will find in his map the infrastructures built by other players, with which however will never come into contact. Increasingly important for the success of the missions, this aspect will reach its peak when the game introduces the cableways, so that the community can create a widespread web of joints that allows you to move quickly from one area to another.

It is precisely in this choral work, in this delicate and silent mutual support, that one rediscovers oneself one of the most precious aspects of Death Stranding. The game that triggers a feeling of sincere brotherhood, making the user perceive the presence of a "safety net" composed of his peers: from other players who share their structures and resources without asking for anything in return, in the awareness of contributing to a common cause.

Even to want to frame it with a more misanthropic perspective, in any case, the parable of Death Stranding remains very stimulating, deaf to the complaints who claims that the game is equal to itself from start to finish.

The truth is that the gameplay of Death Stranding changes constantly, because for over forty hours the game continues to add elements, news, gadgets, equipment, between thermal thighs to melt the blanket of snow that covers the mountain territories, trolleys to assemble a small menagerie, backpack upgrades and huge trucks. Getting to the end of the adventure and looking back means smiling at the thought of using objects that previously seemed indispensable, such as the ladder and the rope.

This sense of "logistical" progression represents one of the central elements of production, who can effortlessly captivate even those who do not attend simulators constantly; rather causing a slight habituation for deliveries that closely resembles that of the Mules, and that will push many players to devote themselves to decide on optional deliveries.

The progress, in any case, is further enlivened by some action sequences, whether they are against enormous Stranded Creatures or against the aforementioned Mules, errand boys in a desperate search for ever new loads.

To attack the camps of the latter (and perhaps recover the goods they have deprived us of), it is also possible to devote ourselves to a little stealth, rediscovering some lines of continuity with the incredible and multifaceted gameplay of The Phantom Pain. The truth is, however, that the shootings and the most eventful stages they are not as bright as everything else, and remain a little less refined although not unpleasant to play. The good variety of weapons, together with the concepts underlying the shooting component, still manage to enhance this aspect. The idea of ​​bullets loaded with the protagonist's blood, of organic grenades assembled with Sam's body fluids, tell of an exhausting struggle, of a sacrificial battle capable of literally consume the hero. And then there are the huge and extravagant creatures, masses of black tar condensed in abnormal and sprawling bodies, which emerge from a dark and gurgling sea: if it is true that the quality of the shootings is not stratospheric, their scenic impact is impetuous and overwhelming .

In short, the set of situations, scenes and playful mechanics assembled by Kojima remains compelling, diversified, enthralling. It is true that Death Stranding is a game also made of voids and silences, of long walks and of methodical repetition, but it is these elements that are part of its charm; as indeed happens in any good simulator.

It is really difficult to think of Death Stranding as a tiring experience: even in the moments in which it risks pulling too much on the rope (there are some chapters perhaps too extensive, which could have been streamlined), the title then ends up rewarding the user with an exhilarating sense of satisfaction and completion, declined in ever new forms at the end of each delivery, and upon obtaining any object capable of expanding the variety of gameplay.

Considering that Death Strading preserves (and in some cases exalts) the typical interactions of the action / adventure, the dispassionate advice is to try it even if you have never attended the macrogener of "travel simulators", because precisely in the fusion of structures and languages the title Kojima rediscovers that universality that many have not been able to recognize.

The Tenth shines

As anticipated in our preliminary analysis on the technical sector of the PC version of Death Stranding, we can only say that we are satisfied with the work done by Kojima Productions in assembling a porting to say the least surprising. A greater if we consider the title in question marks the debut of the Tenth Engine beyond the confines of the PlayStation ecosystem: an engine developed to take full advantage of the specific characteristics of the Sony consoles, both in terms of hardware (especially as regards CPU) and libraries (APIs).

Making the title usable on a large number of different configurations, keeping the optimization always at excellent levels, is therefore no small feat, and the success of this conversion represents excellent news not only for PC players, but also for users waiting to get their hands on PlayStation 5.

On the other hand it is one of Sony's most important technology assets, and the last iteration of Kojima's work represents an excellent indicator of the power and malleability of the Guerrilla engine, which confirms that it has all the potential to offer the public great satisfaction in the years to come.

Having said that, let's reiterate that the title remains intact on PC all the charm of an enveloping and painful imagination which has already left a mark on the memory of millions of players. Among desolate panoramas, scenarios imbued with melancholy and sequences enhanced by a staging of great impact, the latest work by Hideo Kojima envelops the senses with a mosaic of extraordinarily evocative glimpses, and makes a maniacal care evident in the construction of every single detail environmental, an apocalyptic vision unique in its kind.

The incredible value of the graphics sector seen on PS4 has not undergone too sharp changes on PC but, precisely by virtue of its ability to challenge generational limits, the general yield, however, stands at excellent levels. Having selected a mix weighted between medium and high settings, with the resolution set at 1080p, the visual experience is substantially superimposable to that of the PS4 Pro counterpart. By bringing the settings to the maximum, there are instead several improvements that positively affect the image quality , including a greater generosity of the LOD (with minimized popping phenomena) and of the volumetric effects that contribute so much to the charm of the setting. The real qualitative leap is observed however pushing the resolution towards the 4K threshold, the ideal size for the cinematographic cut that characterizes the creative vision of Hideo Kojima.

Although the number of scalability options betrays the console's birthplace, the addition of technologies such as AMD's FidelityFX CAS and Nvidia's DLSS 2.0 highlights the productive commitment behind porting. If both contribute to making the title considerably lighter without compromising the overall yield, the effectiveness of Nvidia's Super Sampling proves once again astounding. By activating DLSS 2.0 in Performance mode you can play Death Stranding in 4K for 60 fps (marble) also with an RTX 2060, practically without any compromise on the quality front.

Struggling with an RTX 2080 Super, the DLSS 2.0 preset Quality has allowed us to obtain excellent performances (generally over 60 fps) by pushing not only the resolution, but every single setting of the game. However, it must be said that, by testing the title before the publication of the dedicated drivers, they noticed some artifact linked to the "predictive system" – still imperfect – of the technology in question (nonexistent particle trails, some "ghosting" phenomenon and visible blurring while running on board of vehicles).

Problems that could disappear entirely in time for launch and that, in any case, do not affect the quality of the experience much, above all because balanced by an impeccable performance solidity. Even ignoring the above options, the stability of the game stands at excellent levels, so much so that we can safely define Death Stranding as one of the best ports in recent years.