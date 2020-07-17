ReviewsGame ReviewsTech NewsGaming
Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0: are high-end GPUs no longer needed?

By Brian Adam
We tried Death Stranding with DLSS 2.0 active, a technology that gives an important boost to performance without penalizing the graphic quality.

Death Stranding and DLSS 2.0 special: high-end GPUs no longer needed?

DLSS is a technology that has come a little muted compared to Ray Tracing. From the initial promises, we went to the reality of the facts with Metro Exodus, the first large-calibre title to exploit it, which had shown important limits in the quality of the image. NVIDIA has managed to improve, or better say train, its AI over time and the result we can see today in Death Stranding, just landed on PC.

This time it’s not Ray Tracing that takes the limelight, unfortunately absent, it is DLSS 2.0 that imposes its law and to fully convince, more than two years after its presentation. If with Control he had already touched very high-quality peaks, but not without artefacts, today with the title of Hideo Kojima we are witnessing the consecration of this technology, thanks to practically perfect implementation.

What is DLSS 2.0

We have spoken several times about the DLSS and its operation, especially on the occasion of the test of the Port Royale benchmark of 3DMark. In summary, the abbreviation stands for Deep Learning Super Sampling and it is a technology that applies anti-aliasing to reduce the jerking of images, at the same time it uses upscaling to bring the resolution to that required by the PC, starting from a lower one. To do it NVIDIA uses a neural network called NGX, constantly trained to improve image quality by exploiting the enormous power of a supercomputer. This continuous refinement process takes place offline, even the most powerful GPU available today would take too long to reach an adequate training level.

The local DLSS management takes place instead of through the Tensor Cores of the RTX GPUs, who take advantage of the results obtained by offline AI to bring upscaling without loss of quality and at the same time reducing aliasing in games. The AI ​​created by NVIDIA is in constant training and the result of this continuous training then comes to the RTX GPUs through the common driver updates.

The performance improvement brought by DLSS is possible because, on the one hand, the GPU renders the scene at a lower resolution compared to the one selected (for example, in 4K with DLSS active, the rendering resolution is usually 1440p), on the other hand, because CUDA Cores are relieved by the management of anti-aliasing, entrusted to AI and Tensor Cores. In this way, the frame rate can increase a lot even on non-first-class GPUs and keeping the settings and resolution to the maximum.

The first version of the DLSS was already excellent on paper but had a problem: it needed specific training for every single game that was too long. Despite the use of a supercomputer, the training times of an AI are high, also considering the difficult task required. Metro Exodus is the ideal example to understand what problems can generate AI training in this area, which you can see in the screenshots we took during our first test.

DLSS Off

DLSS Active

When it was released, the video quality with DLSS active was poor, the images were unclear and the artefacts on the screen were often visible. Over the months the NVIDIA AI has been trained to perform at its best but it took a long time, a situation incompatible with a real context. Who would wait for months to play a new game to its full potential?

Here comes the DLSS 2.0, which radically changes the cards on the table. AI training has been modified to encourage the management of more generic but common images between the different games. Put simply NVIDIA has taught its AI to improve image quality based on thousands of video game images without specific training for a title.

When a developer wants to integrate DLSS into a game then the learning process starts from a higher level than in the past, the AI ​​is already trained to manage anti-aliasing and upscaling without loss of quality, so just feed images of a specific title to the supercomputer to obtain better results in a shorter time than in the past.

The DLSS in Death Stranding

We have chosen a deliberately provocative title for this article, a hyperbole that describes well how DLSS could become important if well supported. High-end GPUs serve and will serve again, simply because not all games will exploit it.

DLSS On

DLSS OFF

But if we imagine for a second a scenario in which all the titles support this technology, applied with the quality we saw in Death Stranding, then the matter changes. Just look at what happens when you try the game with an RTX 2060 in 4K, a card created to manage Full HD well in detail, certainly not this resolution.

Without DLSS the average frame rate settles below 45, activating it with the most qualitative preset manages to exceed 60 fps, a really excellent result, especially if you think that the graphic quality, contrary to what happened in the past, does not degrades compared to traditional rendering.

DLSS On

DLSS OFF

Even better results are achieved with an RTX 2080 Ti, which manages to break through the 100 fps barrier in 4K. It must be said that the Tenth Engine from one hand, this graphics engine, on PC debut, proved to be light to manage, its derivation of the console world allows it to be exploited even on hardware that is certainly not prominent.

But what really surprised us is the quality achieved by the DLSS, because the NVIDIA technology this time does not just increase performance while maintaining the same graphics, but improves it thanks to clearly more effective anti-aliasing, as the comparative screenshots below demonstrate.

DLSS On

DLSS OFF

Without DLSS the pitches are much more evident, also thanks to the anti-aliasing filters used by the game, which are very basic. Everything perfect then? Almost, there are some occasions when AI shows some limitations, especially when very thin objects such as cables or hair are displayed: in this case, a slight ghosting effect may appear around them.

This is not always present, it all depends on the situation and the level of training of the AI ​​in managing it, but it is really small things compared to the benefits brought by the DLSS to the performances.

Ultimately the DLSS applied to Death Stranding allows obtaining a higher frame rate and a general cleaning of the graphics better than that obtainable with traditional rendering. High-end GPUs will still serve, on this, there are few doubts, but NVIDIA has definitively shown that it has at its hands a technology that if well applied brings significant benefits to the performance and the graphic quality. So we hope to see her more and more often because what she managed to do with Hideo Kojima’s game is simply incredible.

