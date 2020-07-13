Death Stranding, analysis of the PC version. A port at the height of the platform

Most Viewd
Interstellar travel could create new types of unknown human languages
For interstellar travel, the only possible solution is to build a ship capable of hosting multiple generations of human beings....
Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)
Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Samsung Odyssey G7 Review: the ultra curved QLED gaming monitor
Samsung's new range of gaming monitors is cured in appearance and offers an excellent gaming experience, even at high...
So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker
Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Fiber Optic, the Government is pushing for the TIM – Open Fiber single network: here is the plan
We return to talk about a single network for optical fibre. According to what was reported today by Repubblica...
Facebook dark mode reaches iOS and Android apps
The Facebook dark mode is now available for iOS and Android devices. Find out how to activate it. At last! Officially,...
Amazon to employees: TikTok prohibited, uninstallation required
It did a lot to discuss an email leaked on the net, ed sent by Amazon to employees, in...
Created an exotic particle with four charm quarks
THE quarks they are point particles that are typically found in groups of two (mesons) or three (baryons), the...
