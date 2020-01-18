Deal on the original Huawei Watch GT

Right now I’m wearing the Honor MagicWatch 2. It’s a familiar bit of kit because it’s pretty much a replica of the Huawei Watch GT2.

Now, whilst doing a bit of research whilst writing the review, I stumbled across the original Huawei Watch GT Active on Amazon for a mere £109.99. That’s a pretty decent cut in price, and for your money you get a watch that’ll monitor your heartrate for two weeks, receive all your messages (WhatsApp / Gmail and other notifications) plus will track your exercise for more than 22 hours straight.

So, as it’s January and there’s lots of us trying to get fit, consider it. The GT Active has a 1.39″ 454 x 454 AMOLED colour screen, is 50M water resistant and comes with training, TruSleep and a stack of sports modes including triathlon, outdoor / indoor running, walking, outdoor / indoor cycling, swimming, climbing, and more.

Get the deal on the Huawei Watch GT Active here. Oh, and if you want the ultra-short review of the Honor MagicWatch2 (aka the Huawei Watch GT2) – bloody brilliant. Get one. Get one now. Stunning bit of kit.

The Honor MagicWatch 2 is available from Amazon for £159.99 whilst it’s almost-twin brother (the Huawei Watch GT 2) is £10 cheaper at £149.99.