Dead or School, analysis

There have been many doujin titles, a term applied to games made by small studios and fans of manganime in Japan, which in recent years have been overcoming the PC barrier to make the leap to consoles, being a clear example of this the Touhou series whose recent titles such as the cases of Gensou Rondo, Touhou Kabuto V or Azure Reflections, based on the characters of the popular Team Shanghai Alice series and with different game proposals, being the first two fighting games and the last one is a shoot'em up side scrolling.

Today comes the conversion for PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch of the first work of Studio Nanafushi, Dead or School, a metroidvania cut title with touches of RPG in which the player will take its protagonist, Hisako, throughout several phases in the They have to fight various types of enemies and bosses in a setting located in post-apocalyptic Japan.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cjo6-A5yvoo (/ embed)

The story of the game begins with a retrospective in which a mysterious virus It has infected the population of Japan, turning many of its inhabitants into mutants. The humans decided to fight to face this threat by fighting against them using all the resources at their disposal, but they failed. To avoid annihilation, they decided to confine themselves to the depths of the earth, creating fortified areas where humans could continue their lives far from the threats that besieged the surface. Have passed 78 years Since then, and the new generations of young people have begun to yearn to see the outside world. Among these is Hisako, a young woman with red hair, who, after saving her refuge companions from a mutant ambush, decides to find a way to get out into the outside world. Supported by her grandmother, who gives her a school uniform, her journey will begin and will lead her to help different characters that will help her fulfill her objective, rescuing survivors and facing different creatures in the hope of returning freedom to the human race, discovering in her wake the reasons for the situation that led to the conflict.

The game is developed through several phases, each one related to one stop of the Tokyo subway, in which Hisako must explore the map to fulfill the objectives that will allow him to advance in the story, having to make his way through hordes of enemies of different kinds They range from simple mutants to others with elemental qualities or high speed and other types of abominations while also dealing with bosses of great size and power at the end of each level. In between you can investigate different points of interest that will mark both survivors to rescue, memories of the ancient world or hidden chests that will provide both money and additional materials and even higher level weapons.

Hisako will be able to equip three different types of weapons to combat, being able to switch between them by pressing the buttons on the digital crosshead or toggling them with the L1 and R1 buttons. First there are the edge weapons They cover different types of swords, broadswords, axes and other sharp weapons, which will vary in offensive power and whose main defect is in their wear, which when reaching zero will allow them to continue using them but with very reduced effectiveness. Then there are the Firearms, which include from machine guns to precision rifles, shotguns and several others that depend mainly on the ammunition they allow to carry, in addition to needing a recharge time after emptying the magazine. Finally there are the launchers which include weapons that allow missiles or grenades to be launched and whose attack power is much higher but at the cost of a greatly reduced ammunition and also to need a recharge time for each unit. Throughout the game you can get weapons through the option to buy in the save menu, which offers the purchase of both these and accessories to equip although alternating products every so oftenBy defeating enemies or opening boxes, some of them may include skill or parameter enhancement skills that will make combat easier.

Through option Customize from the save menu you can use reinforcement materials, in exchange for a sum of game money, to improve attack power of weapons and their level, which can reach a maximum of ten. They can also be used modification materials to be able to apply certain active abilities in the weapon that suppose certain advantages in combat, such as improving attack power, critics or invoking a combat drone as support. Both types of materials are obtained in combat from both enemies and chests. You can also equip in this menu the accessories for each weapon, each carrying a maximum of two, and which will affect aspects such as attack power, ammunition (for firearms), durability (for white weapons), life, critical, stamina and speed, each being one of them of a different level, affecting a specific quality, such as reload speed or increasing luck to find rare enemies, and adding in turn active skills by equipping them. In this regard, it is also worth noting taking into account the total weight that Hisako can carry since the weapons and their respective accessories will have a certain weight that if it exceeds the maximum will prevent attacks until the level drops.

When fighting Hisako you can use the weaponry by pressing the triggers R2, for normal attacks, and L2, for powerful attacks, spending part of the energy bar in the process, which of reaching zero will prevent using attack moves until it recharges over time. For firearms and launchers it will be pointed through a reticle with a trajectory line, which can be deactivated in the options menu, and which is controlled with the right stick controller, being able to aim in movement or in static posture, even having the option of aim down for greater precision. The options include as an alternative in this aspect the be able to memorize the last position Aiming to facilitate shooting. Other additional movements of Hisako include the sprinting power, pressing L1, and the dodge, with the circle button, the latter being of special importance since when performing this movement while an enemy makes a special attack you can trigger a time slowdown moment, or bullet time, which will leave enemies at the mercy of attacks.

Another important aspect is the option of skill tree, Skill Tree in the game. Through the battles Hisako will gain experience that will allow him to level up and improve his parameters, which include the level of life, energy bar, total weight, etc., while winning skill points than invest in this option. In total there will be three trees available each referring to a specific type of weapon with different abilities with one or more boxes to mark. These skills range from get new moves to improve Hisako's combat capabilities and parameters, achieving with each point spent improving its performance in combat or its percentage of effectiveness. Finally, by maximizing certain skills, new ones can be unlocked.

Each phase is made up of different rooms to be explored following the Map that will be available in the upper right part of the screen, which marks both the accesses to each room and the main objectives, demarcated with an exclamation icon, or save points among others. Apart from the battles against the different mutations and other beings that will make an appearance on a recurring basis, Hisako will have to advance using your skills ranging from jumping platforms, running at high speed to avoid obstacles or even having to defeat hordes of enemies to be able to unblock the passage to a key. It should be noted that in the search for souvenirs and survivors it will offer a different style since sometimes you will have to overcome some small puzzle style phases or others that will require certain skill to maneuver Hisako in different challenges, including some curious point like overcome various battles in an arcade fighting game. Finally, if Hisako is defeated in a phase, the finished game screen will appear, but you can fight again starting from the initial save point, where you can use the option to teleport to any of the other points you have unlocked, but losing part of the total money earned.

At the end of each phase, the plot will continue through novel visual cut sequences after which the control will happen to control Hisako in the train with which he will be able to move through the different phases of the game. Here you will have access to talk to the rescued characters Throughout the game, being able to see the found souvenirs, talk to Yurika to reset the skill tree or save the game, in addition to accessing the map to return to the previous phases or directly continue the game. The option to fight in the virtual reality simulator to be able to face the bosses again in different battles, some of which will allow you to obtain additional rewards, such as skill points, increased life points or money, among others.

In the playable aspect it can be said that the title is just entertaining. Its combat system is simple but effective, standing out for the possibility of alternating weapons in the middle of combat to face different situations and varied enemies, including different types of mutants, monsters and various bosses. At certain times you can be a little tedious that when advancing there are combats in several stages, demarcated by bars that delimit the number of enemies to defeat to overcome them, but it is compensated in the long run by a varied development through parts of the platforming phases and other challenges along the Hisako path. Each phase offers different designs and styles, some of them including some real places like the Nippon Budokan, with a different name, or the streets of Akihabara, although with devastated and abandoned designs. Regarding the plot, it can be said that it is the typical story that would be read in a manga series without too many pretensions.

As for graphics, the style of the game mixes 3D scenarios along with some models of the same type for some monsters and bosses with others of 2D puppet style cut, as is the case with Hisako and some enemy mutants. The designs that each part presents are colorful, although perhaps the 3D modeling and the locations are small. somewhat simple. On the other hand, the game develops conversational sequences of novel visual style with illustrations of characters with different expressions depending on the occasion.

Regarding the sound section, the game has a soundtrack with pieces of different styles, from themes with rocky touches to others of a more techno style and some that exudes a certain epic air. In general terms do not stand out in excess but if there is some of them that are interesting to hear during the game. The game's dub barely includes a few voices at the beginning of the game that are later reduced to Hisako's expressions during the game for certain moments such as reloading the weapon or taking damage, all of them in Japanese language.

CONCLUSION Dead or School does not present an outstanding technical section or a gameplay that breaks the mold, but in practice it is a title that more than fulfills its purpose of offering an entertaining proposal in the genre of the metroidvania. Its combat system is effective both because of the possibilities presented by each weapon and its combination with Hisako's movements to exploit the weak points of the enemies, while the inclusion of parts of platforms and others that require combining skills offer something variety, although its plot is generic and without much interest in development. Among its flaws is the language of the texts and that at certain times it can be somewhat repetitive when moving forward.

THE BEST The combat system and the options provided by switching between the three types of weapons at all times.

The development offers platforming and skill parts that bring a point of variety. WORST Texts only in English.

It can be repetitive at certain times.