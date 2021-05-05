De-escalation in France: reopening of terraces on May 19 and goodbye to curfew on June 30

The government French works in a calendar from disarray in four stages according to which the may 19 Non-essential shops and terraces of cafes and restaurants will be reopened and at the end of June there will be no curfewthe French press reported on Thursday.

The announcement will be made official in the evening with the publication of the interview that the French president, Emmanuel Macron, has awarded to different regional media.

One of them, Dernieres Nouvelles d’Alsace, confirmed that on May 3 the limitation of moving beyond ten kilometers from home will end and that secondary school students will physically return to class.

First phase

The 19 from MayAccording to this forecast, the start of the curfew is delayed for two hours, until 9:00 p.m., shops considered non-essential and restaurant terraces will be reopened, with a maximum of six people per table.

Cultural venues such as museums or cinemas will also return to activity, although with a maximum capacity limited to 800 people indoors and 1,000 outdoors, also valid for sports establishments.

Second stage

The June 9 Restrictions are eased a little more with a curfew from 23.00, the reopening of the interior of cafes and restaurants or the expansion of the capacity of cultural and sports venues to 5,000 people with the presentation of the health passport.

On that same date, the return of non-EU foreign tourists with a health passport is expected to show that they have been vaccinated or that they have a negative test, something that will also be necessary to attend large events, such as exhibition fairs with up to 5,000 people .

Third phase

If the health situation allows it, the June 30th The curfew will end, eight months after its start, there will be no capacity limit in places that host the public and it will be possible to attend any act of more than 1,000 people thanks to the health passport. The clubs will remain closed.

The application of this device could vary in French departments where the evolution of the epidemic is not satisfactory, according to warns Dernières Nouvelles.

For now, the health situation in France continues its slow improvement and this Wednesday the number of hospitalized by Covid-19 was less than 30,000 for the first time since the beginning of April, and the number of patients in intensive care has also been reduced, to the 5,879.

In total, France has accumulated 5.56 million cases since the beginning of the epidemic, of them 31,539 in the last day, according to Wednesday’s data, and 103,947 deaths, of which 324 occurred in hospitals in the last 24 hours.