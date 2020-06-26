Tech NewsShopping Guide
DAZN at a discounted price for Summer Black Friday: the offer available only from Unieuro

By Brian Adam
0
0

Unieuro’s summer Black Friday brings an interesting discount for sports fans. From today, Friday 26 June 2020, in the Unieuro stores will be able to purchase a DAZN subscription at a reduced price.

Until Wednesday 8 July, or the day of the expiry of the Bastard Black Friday of the distribution chain, in all the points of sale DAZN’s six-month prepaid cards will be available for 39.99 Euros instead of 59.99 Euros, which represents a very interesting promotion especially for sports fans who want to enjoy the resumption of the Serie A season and all the other competitions that, due to the Coronavirus, have been moved in the summer.

For the activation of prepaid cards they can be redeemed through the dedicated page, where required entering the code shown behind the card or on the receipt. Obviously the offer does not have any type of limit and both existing customers and those who do not yet have a DAZN account and who for obvious reasons will have to create it can enjoy it.

As always, we invite you to stay connected on these pages to discover all the most interesting offers offered by Unieuro and the other online stores on the occasion of this unpublished black Friday, in the summer version.

