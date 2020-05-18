Daymare 1998, analysis. The terror of always is back

The copy is the most sincere form of tribute, or so it is said. But the best may be to take the foundations of something and evolve them from respect towards a product that is true to the essence while adding interesting news. And that is what this 1998 Daymare does with respect to the Resident Evil franchise, and especially its first installments.

The result of the effort of a small team that started trying to reinvent Resident Evil 2 for modern times, but, more importantly, they are fans and people who have internalized very well what makes the Capcom saga special, Daymare plays all the correct keys in the playable.

From the level design to the recurring puzzles, to the limited amount of ammunition or life, the sensations of each level are irretrievably reminiscent of those that the games of the Osaka company once transmitted. But in turn the gameplay has moved well to the third-person camera, similar to modern Resident Evil.

Think before shooting

A gameplay that is the highlight of this title. As is often the case with simmering small team games, there has been time to polish the small details and generate cool new mechanics. One of them is how to reload weapons. What in other games is almost automatic, takes more or less time to perform, here it acquires a much more strategic component. The ammunition that we collect in our inventory we can combine from there with our weapons, which takes time during which we are sold, or distribute it in chargers (we will have a couple of them), which we can change at the touch of a button.

But beware, a simple quick press will make the equipped charger fall to the ground, where we must recover it. If we want to recharge well, this will take time. And if the charger is unloaded, it will have to be refilled from inventory. This means that even if there are no hordes of enemies, any encounter is challenging.

The location of the enemies is also generally very well thought out, so that we can’t breathe easy when opening a door, without knowing what is behind. There are also rooms and lockers that we can only open if we have a multifunction cable, and we overcame a small hacking puzzle.

If we run out of ammunition, we can just hitting enemies, but this mechanic is adjusted to be a challenge that can end our character losing an important chunk of his life bar. Apart from waste energy, we will have to have enormous precision when executing the movement, with the uncertainty of whether just one hit (or shot) will have killed the undead. In fact, we cannot be suspicious because soon they can get up again if we neglect ourselves and surprise ourselves busy with something else.

We will not rest nor in the inventory

To use the inventory, the map and the documents we use a device that does not pause the game while we use it, which requires us, in a game that lacks 100% “safe areas”, to take into account our environment before we start messing around. Yes there is a system of boxes to leave things that we do not need and take them again at another time.

Horror remix

Regarding history, we find a small remix of stories and situations seen in various titles the Resident Evil franchise, which inevitably refer us to deliveries from the first to the fifth. All this linked to an interesting background plot but an execution in dialogues and kinematics somewhat topical and hackneyed. It is especially a shame that the aspect of the schizophrenia and hallucinations that makes a presence, but which does not get the juice out of it, is no longer explored.

Part of the story is revealed from documents, in the most Resident Evil style. Characters of all kinds will be annoyed at write down everything that happens almost as if they knew we were going to find them and wanted to give us necessary information. Here it has been innovated by turning them into passwords that we can unlock by going to an internet website and entering the corresponding code.

It is also a shame to some extent that the game does not have a greater variety of enemies, but it is forgiven because there is also a strategic component in this regard, with more efficient ways to end each one, and his designs are well integrated into the scenarios. These in turn risk some original decisions. To the typical laboratory environments that we could associate a game like this are added urban and even forested locations.

In the most open parts, the game forces us to avoid a greater number of zombies than normal, in addition to having moments where not seeking refuge will make our gas mask saturate, so we must run to the next safe place. Unfortunately, in these open environments the technical part of the game shows its seams, with a obvious pop-in and lack of element density, especially in the forest.

Technical seams

And it is that compared to the mime of the playable part, the technique, although it borders on an acceptable level and nothing is far from what we could expect from a big business game from a decade ago (Recalling titles like Zombie U), it is somewhat out of date and cannot compete with a current AAA. An aspect that is especially noticeable in two aspects, the frame rate (which ranks a little although without exaggerated drops) and the characters, which especially in the cinematics show somewhat robotic animations and a somewhat unreal aspect. Also from time to time there are textures that take time to load, a very typical failure of the last generation. Nothing in any case that the player does not get used to after a short time, and in a game that despite the scares is not exactly a shooter, it does not seriously condition the gameplay.

It is also appreciated that basically we are facing the fruit of a small team in the lack of testing, with some bugs that can get irritating: sometimes the option to return to the last checkpoint does not work, other documents we find are not shown on the screen, audio and video desynchronization in cinematics, there are prompts that tell us to press a button but do nothing (especially frequent on doors open), kinematics that if we return to the console menu and return to them, they remain black …). But even if they are ugly, it would be unfair to say that they ruin an experience that, in general, oozes know-how and pampering.

A mime that moves to the location, which although it has problems with the limitations of the text boxes, in general is of quite quality, apart from the detail that the game comes fully translated into Spanish. The sound section deserves a special mention, with quality English dubbing and an important care in sound effects, an essential part of any self-respecting horror product.

(This analysis has been done on the PS4 version)

CONCLUSION Daymare 1998 is more than just a tribute to the Resident Evil saga, it is a survival horror that drinks from the bases of the classics and adds its own innovations to result in a mixture that will leave a good taste in the mouth of fans of the genre, despite some limitations typical of low budget production.

THE BEST The way he knows how to distill the essence of survival horror.

The gameplay and the scenario design are very worked.

The script manages to hook and has interesting twists.

The sound, the technical aspect that borders on the highest level and that greatly helps the atmosphere of the game. WORST The technical aspects, especially the visual ones, are typical of the last generation.

Some bugs and lack of polishing.