Latest news
Updated:

Dashes found in Donegal were animal relics and not human remains as expected

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

We tested Petal Search: this is Huawei’s alternative to the Google application

Life without Google on Android is complicated, and Huawei knows it well. Since the US veto went into effect...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

Super ‘explosion’ for SpaceX Starship SN7 Test Tank, but Elon Musk is happy

We have witnessed several times the explosion of prototypes of Starship, the reusable vehicle of SpaceX composed of boosters...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

This image shows us how the Universe looks through X-rays

Most astronomical objects emit X-rays, which have very short wavelengths and very high energy, such as black holes, neutron...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam -

Divers find body of man in search of missing man in Dingle

A three-day search for John Cunningham, a man in the fifties missing in Dún Chaoin from Saturday, is under...
Read more
FootballBrian Adam -

Sky, the transmission of the last Serie A matches is at risk: ultimatum by the League!

According to reports from La Repubblica, with the resumption of the Serie A championship it would have tightened him...
Read more
Smart GadgetsBrian Adam -

Huawei, the problem of wearables has been solved: the Health app has been updated

In the review of Huawei Watch GT 2e, published in late May 2020, we had brought up a problem...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

An inquiry underway in Donegal has come to an end since yesterday's remains were discovered which were thought to be human remains

Dashes found in Donegal were animal relics and not human remains as expected

The relics found yesterday on the Plain in the Donegal Gaeltacht were animal and not human relics, although they were originally thought to be human remains.

It has been eliminated with the inquiry which had been in existence since the remains were found to be human remains.

The remains were discovered by a man out walking around 6.30pm yesterday afternoon and taken to Letterkenny hospital for post mortem examination.

The man was reportedly involved and Milford Gardaí revealed last night that an inquiry into all aspects of the matter was underway. The State Pathologist was informed.

The foot of a woman was discovered in February on Bunbag beach in the Donegal Gaeltacht, 25 kilometers from where the remains were discovered yesterday and it was initially thought that the two stories were linked.

More Articles Like This

Three others died of Covid-19 in the State, 11 new cases

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was announced this afternoon that three others died of Covid-19 disease in the State and there are 11 new cases. This means that 1,730...
Read more

'Inis Mór people are angry about people having a travel permit to the island

Latest news Brian Adam -
Chairperson of Comharchumann Forbartha Árann says that the Government has ignored the advice of the island's medical community when discussing the permission of tourists...
Read more

Man killed in a crash on a farm in Cork

Latest news Brian Adam -
A man was killed in an accident on a farm in Cork last night. John O'Callaghan, 66, from Monroe, Carrigaline. He was apparently working with an...
Read more

80% of Fine Gael membership in favor of market

Latest news Brian Adam -
It was confirmed this afternoon that 80% of Fine Gael members voted in favor of the party's deal with Fianna Fáil and the Green...
Read more

Backpack, book, computer Noah Donohoe found

Latest news Brian Adam -
Police in Belfast have found several belongings with the missing fourteen-year-old juvenile in the city since last Sunday. Police found Noah Donohoe's rucksack, book...
Read more

Ten-year-old boy killed after accident in Carlow

Latest news Brian Adam -
A ten-year-old boy who was seriously injured in a road accident in Carlow yesterday afternoon has died in hospital. The boy was cycling with two...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY