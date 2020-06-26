Dashes found in Donegal were animal relics and not human remains as expected

An inquiry underway in Donegal has come to an end since yesterday's remains were discovered which were thought to be human remains

The relics found yesterday on the Plain in the Donegal Gaeltacht were animal and not human relics, although they were originally thought to be human remains.

The remains were discovered by a man out walking around 6.30pm yesterday afternoon and taken to Letterkenny hospital for post mortem examination.

The man was reportedly involved and Milford Gardaí revealed last night that an inquiry into all aspects of the matter was underway. The State Pathologist was informed.

The foot of a woman was discovered in February on Bunbag beach in the Donegal Gaeltacht, 25 kilometers from where the remains were discovered yesterday and it was initially thought that the two stories were linked.