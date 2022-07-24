DART services to and from Bray were suspended for a time this afternoon after passengers “forced doors open and walked onto the track”.

Iarnród Éireann said that a southbound DART was awaiting a clear platform at Bray before proceeding into the Wicklow station, when it said a number of people disembarked the train.

It said that passengers “forced doors open and walked on the track” at 2.55pm.

Shortly after 5pm, it reported that the line had reopened.

Update: Line between Dalkey/Bray has reopened. -AD https://t.co/BvXIZ8TieB — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 24, 2022

In a statement, Iarnród Éireann said that trains had to be stopped in both directions while staff and gardaí clear people from the line, and called what happened a “dangerous act”.

It said this resulted in delays for customers on this train and other trains behind it, and that a similar issue occurred on a second DART behind.

Update: DART services are operating to Dalkey/Malahide/Howth with delays of up to +40mins. The line has been closed from Dalkey/Bray due to trespassers on the line. -AD https://t.co/7hI9ly7pYS — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) July 24, 2022

Iarnród Éireann said that while people were understandably anxious to reach the station, the incident had “turned a delay outside Bray of just over five minutes, into one which may impact services for up to an hour”.

Passengers took to Twitter to voice their frustration at the long delays as a result, describing being stuck on board trains for 30 minutes to an hour, and complaining of very hot conditions on board the trains.

Iarnród Éireann said its trains have air conditioning or openable windows and it had had no reports of any issues with either.

“A very busy train stopped on the line on a warm day can feel warm regardless, but again, forcing open doors only means that if any customer was experiencing issues, it delayed any assistance, as there are extensive ambulance and medical personnel in the Bray Station area as part of arrangements for the Air Show.”

“We apologise to customers for the delay and upset caused,” the company said.

Iarnród Éireann said it operated nine extra DARTs to Bray above it’s normal timetable today prior to the air show.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Bray Air Display said: ” Bray Air Display organisers have been working closely with An Garda Síochána, Wicklow County Council and Transport for Ireland / Iarnród Éireann / the Dart for the past three months to ensure additional public transport capacity to and from Bray for the air display.

“This includes additional Dart capacity and services to and from Howth, Malahide, Connolly, Dún Laoghaire and Greystones for the event. We always advise coming to the air display early if at all possible as it is a hugely popular event.”