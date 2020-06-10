Dark mode came to Instagram! You can easily activate it

After a long wait and almost all the apps already had it, the dark mode has finally arrived on Instagram and you can use it.

The dark mode, in addition to being an aesthetic tool in the different apps, has become an essential function that Helps decrease eye strain as well as save battery life on your smartphone. The good news is that dark mode is also now available on Instagram.

After I got to Facebook, time later to WhastApp and that little by little it will adapt in the operating systems Android and iOS; it only lacked that Instagram get the dark mode. So after a long wait, it has finally arrived and here we explain the step by step of how to activate it.

How to activate dark mode on Instagram?

As it happened in other applications, a new tool appeared in the menu of “Setting” name Instagram “Theme”; It is from here that you can activate the dark mode.

1. Open your app from your smartphone and select your profile icon in the lower right.

2. Now go to the menu with the three horizontal lines and choose the option “Setting”

3. Select the option “Theme”

4. Once there, just choose the option that you like the most: “Clear”, “Dark” or “System default”. And ready