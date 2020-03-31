Wednesday, April 1, 2020
Daredevil could appear in "Spider-Man 3". A new illusion for fans

By Brian Adam
Charlie Cox, who played Daredevil in the hit Netflix series, could be part of the star cast of the film starring Tom Holland for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The Daredevil characters in the Netflix and Spider-Man series in a scene from the movie "Avengers: Infinity War".

One of the Marvel superheroes fans are most looking forward to seeing again is Daredevil. The Hell's Kitchen Devil Series was one of the most beloved on Netflix and its cancellation caused followers to initiate campaigns for Matt Murdock to return. Now a rumor emerges that places the lawyer played by Charlie Cox in Tom Holland's third Spider-Man movie.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akRHNEK_5is (/ embed)

It has been Kevin Smith, filmmaker and one of the greatest experts related to comics and their film adaptations, who revived the rumor this week. The director, in his Fatman Beyond podcast, dropped that the blind superhero will return to the front line and debut in cinemas with Spider-Man. (It may interest you: Tom Holland reveals details of the filming of "Spider-Man 3")

"I heard good news," he began to count. "Have you heard that Spider-Man is going to have a lawyer in his new movie? Charlie Cox is going to be Matt Murdock again," he said, commenting that this rumor "comes from the network."

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jAy6NJ_D5vU (/ embed)

In fact, after the commotion that his words generated, Smith clarified that he does not have any type of privileged information, but that it is only a rumor that, as it happens to many Marvel fans, it moves him enormously. (Also read: This is how Tom Holland got Spider-Man not to leave the Marvel Universe)

"Perspective. Although I also hope that rumor is true, all I did was discuss it with Marc Bernardin in Fatman Beyond after reading about it on the Internet, like everyone else. This does not mean that I have internal information. Like everyone else, I'm just a hopeful fan, "he commented on his social networks. (Also: After three seasons, Netflix cancels "Daredevil")

If there is a superhero to debut on the big screen, that would be 'Spidey'. In the comics, both characters discover their respective secret identities. However, during the events of "One More Day" and in Purple's narrative arc, none of them knew their other identities.

Daredevil's return is something that many fans look forward to. Since Netflix canceled all the fictions it had from Marvel, fans around the world expect Disney to regain the rights to all its series, although the process will be long. (Also: Cancellation of "Daredevil", "Iron Fist" and "Luke Cage": the end of the Marvel-Netflix relationship)

For now, we have to wait for more information. Spider-Man 3, whose official title is not yet known, is scheduled to premiere on July 16, 2021. Directed by Jon Watts, it will again star Tom Tom and Zendaya.

