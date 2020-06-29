The Government Chief Whip says he is very disappointed that he has not been appointed to a Government Department.

Dara Calleary says he was offered the Grand Jury after a "very frank conversation" with the Taoiseach on Saturday.

He said he had not been offered any other Government position.

Dara Calleary was speaking on Midwest Radio in his native Mayo.

He said he would be a voice for the West at the Government table and he would work '24 / 7 'to pay for the cooperation he was given in the region over the weekend.

He knew, he said, that people were angry about not having a senior Minister in the West.

On the same agenda, the chairman of Fianna Fáil in Ballina, said that Michael Martin would not be welcome in any way if he visited the town as Taoiseach.

Another party official said that it was the 'weakness' of Michael Martin who lost a seat to Fianna Fáil in the general election, and that a new leader of Fianna Fáil should be considered.