Daniel Radcliffle in his role as Harry Potter in the saga dedicated to the magician. Warner Bros

Being the most famous child magician of all time is not an easy task, much less for a young star like Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has confessed in a recent interview that in the past he had serious problems with alcohol. An addiction in which he took refuge when he could not assume the fame to which the magic franchise catapulted him … nor its inevitable end. (It may interest you: Will Daniel Radcliffe return to the "Harry Potter" saga?)

In an interview with BBC Radio 4, Radcliffe, who has been sober since 2010, admitted that after the success of the Harry Potter franchise, and the fame that entailed, he began to drink disproportionately. As he explains, people were amused that Harry Potter got drunk with them, and led by that feeling of euphoria he found himself in a not at all pleasant situation of alcoholism. (You can read: “Jungla”, Daniel Radcliffe's trip in Colombia)

What started as amusement quickly turned into something more sinister. And the young actor began to have serious personality problems and an existential crisis when considering what would become of his life when the eight films in the saga had been released and forgotten. (Read: Will Daniel Radcliffe be the new Wolverine of the Marvel Universe?)

"He drank a lot at the end of Potter, and when he finished, it was a moment of panic. I didn't know what I was going to do next, and I wasn't comfortable enough to stay sober," recalls the actor. (Also: Adele, Ed Sheeran and Daniel Radcliffe, the wealthiest young men in England)

Luckily, at that time Radcliffe had the support of all his family and friends, which helped him overcome one of the most difficult moments of his career, and of his life.

The actor recently released Guns Akimbo, which has gone straight to the on-demand streaming service, a crazy dystopia in which an internet troll is involved in a killer cat-and-mouse game with two pistols screwed into his hands. A film that follows the line of his eccentric projects after leaving the magical world, such as Horns or Swiss Army Men.

But no matter how many years pass and Radcliffe reinvents himself in his roles, he continues to answer questions about Harry Potter. "It is very strange but really charming when someone appears and says 'you were part of my childhood'", thanks the actor to the always faithful Pottermaniacs.

"For me, The Simpsons was a huge part of my childhood, and to think that I can occupy a similar place in other people's lives is as crazy as it is wonderful. I always say that I am really lucky to become famous with something as dear as it is. Harry Potter, "said Radcliffe in the interview, always grateful for the opportunity they gave him, despite the bad consequences it might bring.