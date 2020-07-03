Customize your Windows 10 desktop with official Pride 2020 funds

It is a celebration that has already turned 51 and that has on June 28, 1969 the beginning of his claim on account of the disturbances produced in the Stonewall Inn pub., from New York. Since then, that date has been acquiring increasingly festive hues until it becomes what it is today: a day in which people claim what they are, without fear of reliving repressive events such as those that occurred in the US more than half a century.

The fact is that in much of the world, Gay Pride Day will be celebrated next weekend, in a rare and exceptional edition because of the coronavirus. Despite that, the LGTBI community in Spain is organizing online events where all the people who wish to do so can participate, thanks to the work of many associations and groups that do not want to stop claiming on such an important date.

Official Windows 10 Wallpapers

Thus, Microsoft has decided to publish ahead of this celebration what’s called the “Pride 2020 Flags” (Pride 2020 Flags) and that they are nothing more than wallpapers that reproduce, in a really beautiful way, the different insignia that represent this movement around the world. From the multicolour that we all know, to others that play with different tones.

Official Microsoft Pride 2020 funds.

In total, Microsoft has published four different funds that, as explained on the page where we can download them, “cthe more we talk, the more we understand. Start Pride conversations with this special edition Windows theme, inspired by the many flags of the LGBTQI + community. (…) These images should only be used as a desktop background. ”

To install it on our computer, you simply have to access the link you have above and click on the “Get” button. It will be downloaded automatically to the computer and there you can choose whether you want the four funds to alternate one after the other, or set one as the main one that you will have permanently on the desktop.

In the information of these wallpapers Microsoft does not specify the resolution they have Although we have tested them on the screen of a Surface Pro 7 (2,736×1,824 pixels) and they look good, without problems. It does not seem that they are going to hold up in 4K quality, but if what really moves you is the vindicating part of this special theme, then do not hesitate when it comes to downloading it to your Windows 10 computer.