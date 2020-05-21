Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing' as the 'old anti-racism is receding'

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast has won the overall prize of the Glór na nGael Competition 2019. The result was announced as part of a special event held online this afternoon.

The Cultúrlann, based on the Falls Road, took home the top prize of € 20,000 and the Glór na nGael Trophy.

Cathaoirleach of Glór na nGael, Pádhraic Ó Ciardha announced the main winners of the competition on a special program broadcast today on Facebook Beo in the company of the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Speaking as part of the event, the President congratulated Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, who said it was "a center for the community and a nation-wide example of how to strengthen our culture and our language".

A prize fund totaling € 80,000 awarded at the annual Glór na nGael event to community committees and third level societies, in recognition of groups who are promoting the Irish language.

The President of Ireland praised the "enthusiasm" and work of language groups throughout the country.

"As President of Ireland I connect with thousands of people all over the country and I see every day the results of your efforts for the language.

"The Irish language is alive in all areas of this country and although we still have much work to do, I recognize that the general population has matured in recent years as the anti-Semitism is receding."

Other award winners included St. Patrick's Center, Otter, county Donegal, Carntogher Development Committee, county Derry and Cairde Teo, Armagh.

The top prize of € 3,000 was won by An Cumann Gaelach, National University of Ireland, Galway in the Irish Societies competition in Third Level Institutions, sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills.