Thursday, May 21, 2020
Latest news
Updated:

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

How to clear WhatsApp cache

To always have the maximum performance of WhatsApp on your cell phone, here we show you how to clean...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, analysis. Family, power and respect in 4K

We analyzed the remastering of Mafia 2 in its Definitive Edition. D3T Limited has been commissioned to give Empire...
Read more
CybersecurityBrian Adam - 0

You can now download the ISO of Windows 10 May 2020 Update

Windows 10 2004 (20H1), the first major update of the operating system already has an official name. It will...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

HBO Max release date, price, shows & UK launch

  HBO will soon have a third streaming service - to sit alongside HBO Now and HBO Go - called...
Read more
Car TechBrian Adam - 0

Elon Musk confirms Vittorio Sgarbi on Coronavirus: "the numbers are inflated"

On the Coronavirus issue, Elon Musk has always made comments that have divided public opinion. Right from the start,...
Read more
Social NetworksBrian Adam - 0

WhatsApp MODs: Extras that can end up banned

WhatsApp is the most famous and used instant messaging application in the world, and it is common for you...
Read more
Game ReviewsBrian Adam - 0

Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution, review – The most complete game of Yu-Gi-Oh!

We analyze Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist: Link Evolution in its versions for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Switch....
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: release date, price, specs

DJI Mavic 3 rumours: Release date, price, specs 2020 was supposed to be a big year for DJI, with several...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that the Irish people were 'maturing' as the 'old anti-racism is receding'

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich in Belfast has won the overall prize of the Glór na nGael Competition 2019. The result was announced as part of a special event held online this afternoon.

The Cultúrlann, based on the Falls Road, took home the top prize of € 20,000 and the Glór na nGael Trophy.

Cathaoirleach of Glór na nGael, Pádhraic Ó Ciardha announced the main winners of the competition on a special program broadcast today on Facebook Beo in the company of the President of Ireland, Michael D Higgins.

Speaking as part of the event, the President congratulated Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich, who said it was "a center for the community and a nation-wide example of how to strengthen our culture and our language".

A prize fund totaling € 80,000 awarded at the annual Glór na nGael event to community committees and third level societies, in recognition of groups who are promoting the Irish language.

The President of Ireland praised the "enthusiasm" and work of language groups throughout the country.

"As President of Ireland I connect with thousands of people all over the country and I see every day the results of your efforts for the language.

"The Irish language is alive in all areas of this country and although we still have much work to do, I recognize that the general population has matured in recent years as the anti-Semitism is receding."

Other award winners included St. Patrick's Center, Otter, county Donegal, Carntogher Development Committee, county Derry and Cairde Teo, Armagh.

The top prize of € 3,000 was won by An Cumann Gaelach, National University of Ireland, Galway in the Irish Societies competition in Third Level Institutions, sponsored by the Department of Education and Skills.

More Articles Like This

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. Aggressive virus containment The...
Read more

LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

Economy Brian Adam - 0
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. By AFP The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin...
Read more

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more

Lufthansa is near a bailout by the German government

Corona Virus Brian Adam - 0
If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997. One million euros...
Read more

IFC invests in private equity fund to support consumer and women-led companies in Latin America

Economy Brian Adam - 0
The fund is expected to contribute to closing the gender financing gap. By Summa Magazine IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is investing...
Read more

Body found in car taken from Lough Erne

Latest news Brian Adam - 0
Police in the North have confirmed the body of an automobile taken from Lough Erne in Co Fermanagh last Monday. The car was full of...
Read more
Latest newsBrian Adam - 0

Cultúrlann McAdam Ó Fiaich wins top competition in Glór na nGael Competition

As part of a special event the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, congratulated the winners and said that...
Read more
Corona Virus

Honduras: Reactivation of construction will generate 250,000 jobs

Brian Adam - 0
Between 50 and 55 million lempiras a day have been lost as infrastructure projects have been stopped due to the emergency. Aggressive virus containment The...
Read more
Economy

LATAM airline announces the gradual resumption of its operations from June

Brian Adam - 0
Domestically, LATAM Airlines will fly 74 routes in Brazil and 12 destinations in Chile. By AFP The Brazilian Chilean airline LATAM, the largest in Latin...
Read more
Latest news

€ 1.048 bn spent on the wage subsidy scheme

Brian Adam - 0
The Government has so far spent € 1.048 billion on the wage subsidy scheme, from Exchequer monies to the amount lost in income tax. Deputy...
Read more
Corona Virus

Lufthansa is near a bailout by the German government

Brian Adam - 0
If the plans continue, it would be the first time that the government has a stake in the former airline since 1997. One million euros...
Read more
Economy

IFC invests in private equity fund to support consumer and women-led companies in Latin America

Brian Adam - 0
The fund is expected to contribute to closing the gender financing gap. By Summa Magazine IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, is investing...
Read more
Game Reviews

Huntdown Review: Robocop's sons on the hunt for bounties

Brian Adam - 0
With gameplay and aesthetics reminiscent of old 16-bit cyberpunk adventures, Huntdown is focused on pure action. While the community looks forward to Cyberpunk 2077 and...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY