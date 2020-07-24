Crysis Remastered Review: Nomad infiltrates Nintendo Switch

The Crysis series has ended, since its debut, in the spotlight by virtue of a dizzying technical sector, to the point of becoming a graphic benchmark for the most armoured PCs even years after the release. With the announcement of Crysis Remastered, many were surprised to learn that the Crytek shooter would land on Switch (not considered powerful enough to withstand such a visual colossus): yet, since the shooter was postponed on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, that of the hybrid console is, in fact, the only version currently available on the market, waiting for the developers to fulfil the promises made to maximize quality on other platforms.

We are talking about high definition texture packs, new assets, unpublished particle effects and chat support for Ray Tracing on PC. In short, did the meeting between Switch and Cry Engine produce a decent result? The answer is undoubtedly positive: Crytek has worked hard to bring his FPS on the Kyoto hybrid, making compromises now acceptable now not always fully digestible. However, it is time to put on the nanosuit, tighten the Joy-Con and prepare for endless war.

Codename Nomad

In our special on Crysis we have widely recalled the importance that the “spiritual successor” of the first Far Cry had on the German study. Net of technical achievements, unthinkable for 2007, Nomad’s debut represented the happy union between the settings of the series then passed into the hands of Ubisoft, the war power of the Master Chief of Halo and a touch of inspiration to films such as Predator.

As an agent of the Raptor Team, a member of the American Special Forces, we are called upon to save Dr. Rosenthal and his daughter from the island of Lighshan, put in check by massive North Korean troops. As if that were not enough, this futuristic task force, equipped with prodigious hi-tech clothing, will also have to face a dark and powerful extraterrestrial threat.

Thirteen years later Crysis Remastered represents an old school experience at times difficult to face, which will require players a solid strategic attitude: the Nomad nanosuit allows in fact to activate an impenetrable armour, and has a technology thanks to which to become completely invisible, not to mention the ability to make the soldier agile as a superman, provided that he has the energy necessary to power his systems.

Move your Nomad handsCompatibility with the gyroscope has been included in the Switch version of Crysis Remastered, which acts simultaneously with the “classic” aim. This means that once you press the button to aim the weapon, just move the Joy-Con to shoot with precision. The option, activated by default, can be conveniently deactivated to take advantage of normal gunplay.

To remain without sufficient charge, in Crysis, means being in a situation of grave danger, especially when the enemy troops are on our trail with their rifles levelled. Even in the face of a clearly antiquated artificial intelligence, in fact, the damage caused by the opponents is decidedly high, and in case of distraction, they can also lead to rapid upheavals of the balance on the battlefield. Even gunplay, although inevitably aged, it is somewhat pleasant: today we are certainly used to a deeper and more full-bodied feedback on weapons, yet the title of Crytek is able to defend itself vigorously from the signs of ageing.

It is the characteristic features of Crysis, such as the destructibility of trees and buildings, that compose a picture of sure impact: even before the enemies, moreover, it is the island of Lingshan itself that reacts to the clashes that take place between its forests and its beaches.

In terms of paraphernalia, the balance is partly undermined by the extraordinary effectiveness of the shotguns, surprisingly lethal even from the distance, but they are forgivable inaccuracies in production with more than a decade on the shoulders. Also worth mentioning is the ability to set as needed two types of fire rate for each offensive tool, by virtue of an offensive strategy adaptable to each approach thought by the player.

Finally, to give us support during the clashes, we find a setting that has a noticeably playful value: the jungle and the reliefs of Lingshan, in fact, together with the peculiarities of the suit, offer a variety of approaches still very pleasant to discover today.

Reaching a swimming target, breaking through a checkpoint with an armoured vehicle or taking giant leaps and then crawling behind enemy troops is just one example of the diversity of action guaranteed by Crysis: a result that allows the production to confirm itself very enjoyable even after 13 years. The real negative note of this Switch version from the content point of view lies in the absence of the “Ascension” mission (just like in the PS3 / Xbox 360 versions), removed for optimization reasons since even on the most powerful PCs it was subject to heavy frame drops. The whole, therefore, makes up an adventure exclusively single player that stands at around 8 hours in duration.

Polish the nano suit

Turning a close eye on the cut content, we can safely say that Crytek and Saber Interactive (the study responsible for the excellent conversion of The Witcher 3 on Switch) have fully achieved the goal: Crysis Remastered works, in fact, more than good on the Nintendo console. The work done is clearly superior to the previous porting of the game published on PS3 and Xbox 360, and in some situations, it even holds up to the comparison with the PC counterpart released in 2007.

To give lustre to the remastered is one element in particular, that is global illumination. Thanks to some specially developed highly scalable technologies, Crytek has enriched the surfaces indirectly affected by a light source, adding a touch of realism that was not present in the other versions of the original Crysis.

By combining this feature with abundant shadows (of medium quality, but well made), the result produces deep and multifaceted settings: in short, the lighting clearly improves the general visual rendering, even if you notice small and occasional artefacts of little importance in the management of shadows.

This aspect is so important as to mitigate the great compromise made by the developers, that is, the one related to the textures, which do not show touches that make the scenic impact more dense and rich. This is a sacrifice consumed on the altar of performance since Crytek itself claimed to have reworked the textures in order to keep the frame rate fluid. About that the title runs at 30 fps both on the move and with the console connected to the TV, but with some burrs: the high destructibility of trees and buildings, if combined with other elements on the scene (such as the presence of a handful of enemies), can put Nintendo’s hybrid in understandable difficulty, while the explosions lead to fleeting but noticeable stuttering.

The Switch version of Crysis offers ultimately good but not impeccable performance, which does not seriously damage the overall experience, and rather allow it to flow with certain pleasantness. A precision job, therefore, made possible also by the support provided by Crytek to Saber Interactive during the development.

The study behind porting like Call of Cthulhu tends to use the 540p resolution too easy to get around optimization problems, but this is not the case with Crysis Remastered: in docked the game almost always runs at 720p, with a dynamic resolution that occasionally lowers the quality of some elements to keep performance more stable; in portability, this event occurs more frequently, however, the small size of the screen makes the fluctuation much less noticeable. However, this is a compromise that we are well prepared to accept in the name of the good stability maintained by the frame rate.