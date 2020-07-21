"There is no denying that there is a sense of tension between the locals and the crowds of tourists in Corca Dhuibhne, especially after the weekend when the area was dark with people," said Councilor Breandán MacGearailt from Dingle on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Councilor FitzGerald believes that community Gardaí should be on duty in the area and with the responsibility of enforcing social segregation.

"I've been working in a lotion all my life. It's very important to have tourists coming around. We have to tell the truth, there is tension," the Councilor said.

FitzGerald argues that more effective management of the tourist crowds could solve the problem.