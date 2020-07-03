 sd
Tech NewsSmart Gadgets
Updated:

Creative presents its SXFI TRIO with triple 'driver' and 7.1 holographic sound

By Brian Adam
0
0

Most Viewd

How to?Brian Adam -

WhatsApp: How to activate the Hidden Mode and no longer appear ‘Online’

WhatsApp offers the possibility of being unnoticed within the app, hiding the ‘Online’, ‘Typing’ and even double-checking with this...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

So you can share your Facebook avatar as a WhatsApp sticker

Facebook and WhatsApp are linked, so now you can share your new avatar as a sticker in your conversations. (Photo:...
Read more
EntertainmentBrian Adam -

Netflix secret codes in 2020 (updated list)

Sometimes it is difficult to find something that we really want to see on Netflix, but with these secret...
Read more
How to?Brian Adam -

How to activate the "private mode" of WhatsApp?

Now you can hide all the WhatsApp conversations on your cell phone to the maximum. Photo: Writing WhatsApp is an ideal...
Read more
Tech NewsBrian Adam -

How to know if you have been silenced on WhatsApp

If you haven't talked to any of your WhatsApp contacts in a while, it may have silenced you. Do...
Read more
AppsBrian Adam -

How to become a woman or a man with the FaceApp application

The fashion for gender change photographs has returned thanks to an application that not only makes transformation simple, but...
Read more
Space techBrian Adam -

A gigantic black hole was found in the early universe

The second most distant quasar ever discovered received the Hawaiian name of Poniua'ena. The data show how surprisingly massive...
Read more
Editor's PickBrian Adam -

New Amazfit Zenbuds: sleep control, relaxing and at a great price

Although Amazfit has reached the western market through Xiaomi and that is a great advantage, do not think that...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

As in all areas of life, there are products that go from a very low segment to another that takes care of even the smallest detail, and is at this point where we can find similarities with these Creative XIFI TRIO helmets, that have just been presented by the Singapore company: high quality and perfect to use with a computer or with your mobile phone.

Creative Super SXFI TRIO.

Although it is a wired model, it has cUSB-C connector, which will allow us to use it quickly with any device that has a plug of this type: Android smartphones, tablets, iPad Pro (2018 and 2020), PC, Mac, laptops, etc. In this aspect, these XIFI TRIO seem to veto the entire iPhone ecosystem alone since unless you have some type of adapter to Lightning, you will not be able to use them.

Creative Super SXFI TRIO.

Triple driver and premium finishes

These new headphones They offer a sound that the brand has named "holographic" thanks to the three drivers it has, that give a spatial capacity (7.1) to the sound they project and which is essential when watching series or movies compatible with these surround audio standards. For Android mobile device users, These helmets allow us to install an app in which we can configure every little detail of sound, such as the playback levels of each of the drivers, as well as presets for specific uses: music, cinema, video games, etc.

Creative Super SXFI TRIO configuration via mobile.

These Creative helmets incorporate the second generation of that Super X-FI technology that is very well accompanied thanks to those three drivers, the Aurvana Trio, which They are mounted on a cable with Kevlar coating, a knob to control volume and playback, and they end in a USB-C connector. In this way, we get a device that offers perfectly balanced, precise and natural audio with a noise signal ratio of 100 dB SNR and an intermodulation distortion (IMD) of just 0.008%.

Creative Super SXFI TRIO.

The cables are not only coated with Kevlar, which is one of the most resistant materials that exist and that will not give way due to the many stresses they suffer, but inside it has a covering with aluminum and copper layers that make them much more durable. In the headphones, by the way, it places some plastic pads that adapt perfectly to any size of ear. So much so that in the package we will have up to six pairs of different sizes. If you are interested in getting these Crative XIFI TRIO, You have them for sale on the manufacturer's official website at a price of 129.99 euros.

>

More Articles Like This

Amazon Prime Day, a new postponement is expected: will it be held in October?

Android Brian Adam -
It promises a new postponement for Amazon's Prime Day 2020. According to reports from the Business Insider, who got his hands on some internal...
Read more

Phantom review: Covert Ops for Oculus Rift

Game Reviews Brian Adam -
The new nDreams title offers a very immersive experience but one that does not stand out in the playable The dark black of the night...
Read more

Tesla Market Valuation Milestone Triggers Musk’s Compensation

Car Tech Brian Adam -
The Tesla electrification boom has claimed its biggest victim so far. Shares of this newly created Silicon Valley company rose about 5% on Wednesday...
Read more

Default backup for Google Photos and Videos suspended

Google Brian Adam -
Silicon Valley: Google has suspended its default backup feature for photos and videos received on social media. According to Google's support page, which supports users,...
Read more

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G lets us see its design in new images and its characteristics in TENAA

Mobile Brian Adam -
If yesterday it was the future Galaxy Note 20 Ultra that appeared on the Samsung Russia website, today we have to talk about another...
Read more

Instagram works on an option that will allow you to see more "stories"

Instagram Brian Adam -
Since Instagram premiered its famous stories, they have become one of the fastest-growing sections of the social network and, therefore, Facebook has not stopped...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY