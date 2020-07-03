Creative presents its SXFI TRIO with triple 'driver' and 7.1 holographic sound

As in all areas of life, there are products that go from a very low segment to another that takes care of even the smallest detail, and is at this point where we can find similarities with these Creative XIFI TRIO helmets, that have just been presented by the Singapore company: high quality and perfect to use with a computer or with your mobile phone.

Although it is a wired model, it has cUSB-C connector, which will allow us to use it quickly with any device that has a plug of this type: Android smartphones, tablets, iPad Pro (2018 and 2020), PC, Mac, laptops, etc. In this aspect, these XIFI TRIO seem to veto the entire iPhone ecosystem alone since unless you have some type of adapter to Lightning, you will not be able to use them.

Triple driver and premium finishes

These new headphones They offer a sound that the brand has named "holographic" thanks to the three drivers it has, that give a spatial capacity (7.1) to the sound they project and which is essential when watching series or movies compatible with these surround audio standards. For Android mobile device users, These helmets allow us to install an app in which we can configure every little detail of sound, such as the playback levels of each of the drivers, as well as presets for specific uses: music, cinema, video games, etc.

Creative Super SXFI TRIO configuration via mobile.

These Creative helmets incorporate the second generation of that Super X-FI technology that is very well accompanied thanks to those three drivers, the Aurvana Trio, which They are mounted on a cable with Kevlar coating, a knob to control volume and playback, and they end in a USB-C connector. In this way, we get a device that offers perfectly balanced, precise and natural audio with a noise signal ratio of 100 dB SNR and an intermodulation distortion (IMD) of just 0.008%.

The cables are not only coated with Kevlar, which is one of the most resistant materials that exist and that will not give way due to the many stresses they suffer, but inside it has a covering with aluminum and copper layers that make them much more durable. In the headphones, by the way, it places some plastic pads that adapt perfectly to any size of ear. So much so that in the package we will have up to six pairs of different sizes. If you are interested in getting these Crative XIFI TRIO, You have them for sale on the manufacturer's official website at a price of 129.99 euros.

