Creative completes the Sound BlasterX G6 experience with the addition of GameVoice Mix

Creative once again improves the console gaming experience. Through the new firmware update was GameVoice Mix implemented to Sound BlasterX G6 functions, improving the performance of the card with quality audio, smooth controls and with a balance of the game chat.

Since its launch in 2018, Sound BlasterX G6 has been well received by reviewers, winning important prizes such as the Innovation Awards Honor at CES 2019 in "Videogames". Powered by top-of-the-range components (including a 130 dB DNR, 32-bit / 388 kHz DAC) and the award-winning and discreet Xamp bi-amplifier for headphones, managed by Sound Blaster sound virtualization technology, with an elegant and manageable format, has established itself as one of the must-haves of many players.

With GameVoice Mix, Sound BlasterX G6 perfect the gaming experience with the audio balance of chat, increasingly popular with gamers. It is therefore possible to adjust both the chat volume and the game audio simply by turning the control knob without having to pause to focus exclusively on the gameplay.

Is possible to buy Sound BlasterX G6 for € 149.99 (VAT included) and is available on the official Creative.com website. For all the information on the Sound BlasterX G6, we refer you to the official page.