Created the most detailed 3D map ever of the interior of an ankylosaurus skull

Palaeontologists have created a three-dimensional construction of the skull of an ankylosaurus (Bissektipelta Archibald) of the Jurassic era. The reconstruction shows parts of the brain and blood vessels found in the base of this dinosaur’s skull.

These ancient beasts roamed the planet during the mid-Jurassic period, approximately 160 million years ago, and thrived until the end of the dinosaurs some 65 million years ago. Experts turned to well-preserved remains found decades ago in Dzharakuduk, Uzbekistan. Three fragments examined were used with computed tomography (CT), an X-ray method.

The three-year project led to the first three-dimensional reconstruction of this part of a dinosaur. The study revealed the size of the creature’s brain and the location of its blood vessels and nerves. Among other unique features, the results suggest that the dinosaur was able to “cool his brain” literally.

“For example, if the upper part of an ankylosaurus’ head warmed up, the blood vessels quickly deflected the warm blood and created a shielding effect. Furthermore, the intracranial vascularization of ankylosaurs has proved somewhat more similar to the blood vessels of today’s lizards than to those of the closest relatives of dinosaurs: crocodiles or birds” the researchers write. About 60% of the dinosaur’s brain was occupied by olfactory bulbs responsible for the smell, probably increasing his ability to find food, companions and avoid predators.

The results were described in the journal Biological Communications.