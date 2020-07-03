 sd
Created in the laboratory the first gel strong enough for the knees

By Brian Adam
Created in the laboratory the first gel strong enough for the knees

The thin layer of cartilage present between the bones of the knee is truly incredible since it is strong enough to resist the weight of a person but soft and elastic enough to cushion impacts. For some time, scientists have tried to reproduce something similar in the laboratory, but in vain … at least until now.

Indeed, Duke University researchers claim to have created an experimental gel capable of fulfilling this function. It is made up of 60% water, but a single coin-sized disc is capable of withstanding a weight of 45 kilos without breaking or losing its shape. The research could one day offer people with knee problems a replacement of damaged cartilage.

The latter, in fact, helps to absorb a large amount of force with each step, generally between two and three times the body weight. However, cartilage also has a limited ability to heal and self-repair, especially with age or when it is damaged. “We decided to make the first hydrogel that has cartilage mechanical properties,” says Duke Ben Wiley, professor of chemistry at Duke University.

The new hydrogel consists of two interwoven polymeric nets: one made of elastic threads similar to spaghetti and the other more rigid, with negative charges along their length. These two nets are reinforced with a third element: a cellulose fibre mesh. “Only this combination of all three components is both flexible and rigid,” says study coauthor Feichen Yang. In one experiment, the team has subjected the cartilage to 100,000 repeated traction cycles and the material managed to resist in the same way as porous titanium, a material used for bone implants.

Early safety tests suggest that the material is non-toxic to laboratory-grown cells and the next step of the study is to design a system to test on sheep. This technology could offer a valid alternative for all those who have complications to the cartilage of the knee.

