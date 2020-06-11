Create artificial red blood cells that could be better than real ones

By combining biological material with laboratory-grown polymers, an international team of bioengineers has developed what could be defined as an artificial red blood cell, which can also be modified to supply drugs, transport biosensors and even be equipped with magnets to “travel” within the body.

There are several such studies already, but the team thought about making their little cyborgs modular, allowing them to exchange and remove various features that helped cells transport drugs or reach a destination. To do this, the experts coated the blood cells with a layer of silica, which was then covered with polymers of different charges.

Artificial cells are similar in size, shape, charge and protein To natural cells and are capable of crossing the capillaries without losing their shape. In mice, these synthetic red blood cells lasted for more than 48 hours, without transmitting any observable toxicity. Four weeks after being injected, there were no signs of side effects, thus demonstrating the safety of these synthetic cells.

It will still take a long time for the use of these artificial blood cells, as many tests will still be needed. Will bioengineers be able to create small “automata” capable of attacking tumour tissues and infections? Only time will be able to tell us, we can only cross our fingers. In the meantime, prosthetic technology is also getting better and better.