Crashing Samsung smartphones, black screens and more: what's going on in China?

By Brian Adam
0
0

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Crashing Samsung smartphones, black screens and more: what's going on in China?

Think of waking up one morning and finding your smartphone that keeps crashing, presenting a black screen or remaining perpetually rebooting. It seems that this has happened to a good number of Samsung smartphone users, who have complained online.

In particular, according to what reported by Gizchina and as reported by the users involved on the Chinese social network Weibo, everything would have happened in China starting from the morning of May 23, 2020. Samsung would have received many reports, so much so that it had to release an official answer: "Dear Samsung smartphone owners, we have received feedback from some users about certain system issues. At the moment, we are analyzing the possible causes and will provide fixes as soon as possible".

Many reports arrived at the same time yesterday 23 May 2020, so everything suggests a problem at the software level. Going into more detail, fans seem to have found a possible cause: an "old" version of the lock screen app would have a bug related to the Chinese calendar.

In simple terms, the software would have incorrectly calculated the date, causing crashes and more. Users seem to have already found some fixes. It seems that just update the Calendar app and temporarily disable automatic updates made by the operating system.

In short, apparently, the problem can be solved through a software update, but obviously some users got a little "scared" in front of screens like the one you can see at the bottom of the news.

