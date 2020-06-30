Tech NewsApps
Covid radar now available, the official app to control the coronavirus can now be downloaded

By Brian Adam
Covid radar now available, the official app to control the coronavirus can now be downloaded

After several announcements and delays, the Covid Radar application is finally available, the app developed by the Government of Spain to control coronavirus infections. Take advantage of the Google API, allow to communicate diagnoses, warns if you have been in contact with someone infected and, for the moment, it is part of a pilot program in San Sebastián de La Gomera, Canary Islands.

Given that we all have the mobile phone always on top, and that it is one of the essential objects when going out, it is logical that the enormous connectivity and processing capabilities of the phones are used to minimize any pandemic, such as that of the Covid -19. The official apps were slow to arrive, but the tests have finally begun, at least in Spain: the first government app has just landed on Google Play. Of course, it is part of a very centralized pilot program.

Low-power Bluetooth to detect infections

Covid Radar

Google and Apple developed APIs for their operating systems with the idea that government entities could take advantage of them in the development of apps against coronavirus. Since mobiles can detect each other at a short distance using Bluetooth low consumption (BLE), an app developed on the Google API allows you to follow the trail of people who have been infected so warn everyone who was nearby. This is how the new Covid Radar app works.

Covid Radar allows communicating a contagion anonymously so that the application takes into account the data and analyzes all the mobiles that were kept within a short range of action. If all these mobiles had the app installed, the system can warn them that they may have been in danger; thereby preventing the transmission of the virus since the owner of the phone could start his voluntary period of quarantine. In this sense, Radar Covid warns of possible infections, allows to communicate the patient’s status anonymously, does not share the person’s private data Nor are personal data requested when using the application.

Covid Radar

Covid Radar is now available for download. In principle, most Android smartphones are compatible, always above Android 6.0 version.

COVID radar

