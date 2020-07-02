COVID Radar: Government Tracking App Now Available (Limited)

We have been hearing for months that different countries were developing mobile applications with which to track Covid-19 cases and allow the population to know if they have been exposed to an infected person. Luckily, to help out, both Apple and Google decided for the first time in history to collaborate together to develop a library system (APIs) capable of unifying in this endeavour the worlds of iOS and Android. To work as a single ecosystem.

Switzerland was the first to make its application public and later those from other countries have been arriving. In the case of Spain, the Android app has been released a few hours ago (at the moment it is not on iOS) but in a very specific format, that of “early access” and as a testing laboratory around a single municipality in all of Spain. The one in San Sebastián de La Gomera (Canary Islands), where it has started to work as a pilot experiment to refine its functions and, above all, its ability to control potential outbreaks of coronavirus.

Bluetooth connected and total privacy

One of the great workhorses that these apps have faced is the fact that they do not collect data that can be linked to citizens with names and surnames, and that the entire process of detecting potential contacts is carried out anonymously. . Effective, but without leaving a trace of who we are.

Radar Covid, the app of the Government of Spain.

Designed by the Secretary of State for Digitization and Artificial Intelligence of the Government of Spain, the app is in a pilot phase, testing, so it is expected that once all obstacles are overcome and its usefulness is verified, it will reach the rest of Spain simultaneously to face that second wave that they affirm will arrive next fall.

Radar COVID is responsible for notifying us “anonymously” of any potential contact we have had with an infected person over the past 14 days. This period is not accidental since it is the one that all experts mark the maximum number of days between when we contract the infection and the first symptoms appear. Hence, once that period has elapsed, and if we are infected, it is time to inform all the people with whom we have had close and prolonged contact.

Obviously, for the entire system to work, it is necessary that all of us who use it can report a positive diagnosis, in case we have carried out any serological test, or PCR. This information, as warned by the Radar COVID itself, will be made “anonymously” and will be the starting point for all alerts that we may receive in our terminal. Download it if you want to have it already downloaded in the terminal, but remember that it is only useful for the inhabitants of San Sebastián de La Gomera (Canary Islands).