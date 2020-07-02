Fáilte Ireland has said that Covid-19 disease is having a devastating impact on the tourism sector and that this crisis is the worst it has ever been.

Speaking at a hearing of the Oireachtas committee on Covid-19, the agency's chief executive Paul Kelly said that tourism was the fastest hit, worst hit and the longest to recover.

While tourism businesses had no revenue for four months, and despite the additional Government supports, he said, they still carry large costs.

Paul Kelly said there must be a way for tourists to come to Ireland again as soon as the public health council changes the authority.