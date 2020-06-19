The Virus Crown was already in Northern Italy by December 2019, according to research conducted in that country.

Constraints of Sars-CoV-2 were detected in wastewater samples collected in Milan and Turin at the end of last year. And they were found in samples collected in Bologna in January, according to the national health institute in Italy.

The first officially confirmed case of Covid-19 in Italy was confirmed in mid-February.

Italy was the first country in Europe to be hit hard by Covid-19 and strict restrictions were put in place. Apart from a few visitors from China, the first case was confirmed in Codogno, in the Lombardy region.

To date, 34,500 people have died in Italy as a result of Covid-19.