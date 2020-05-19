Tuesday, May 19, 2020
Covid-19 sharpens gender gaps and puts food and health security of women farmers at risk

By Brian Adam
IICA brought together rural women from the hemisphere in virtual conferences to analyze how their challenges are increasing and how Pandemics and work overloads are fighting

Rural women in the various American regions stated that access to technological tools is truncated as they do not have, in many cases, an Internet connection, which is aggravated by the lack of time for childcare and work in the countryside.

“At the beginning of the pandemic we were paralyzed, with fear; but we use our creativity to alleviate its effects and continue producing, ”said Karina Águilas, president of the Gender Committee and producer partner of the Manduvirá Cooperative, in Paraguay.

"One of the main needs that Covid-19 generates for us is orientation and space for rural women to continue training," he added.

"Some of our products are sold through e-commerce but farmers have logistical difficulties in getting them to the consumer, due to social distancing and lack of Internet access," said Jussara Dantas, from Brazil, a founding partner of the Cooperativa Agropecuária Familiar de Canudos, Uauá y Curaçá (COOPECUC).

However, some countries maintain projects to alleviate the challenge of lack of time.

“To train, we find a great barrier. Our responsibility is to facilitate these processes for women in the field, because due to their responsibilities they do not have the necessary time. In Costa Rica we provide care homes so that they can have time and join production processes that improve their income, ”said Xinia Chávez, coffee producer and Executive Director of the Costa Rican Coffee Institute (ICAFE).

A repeated comment on the forums was the fear of going out to harvest and that of consumers for getting infected. Furthermore, access to water was identified as another primary challenge.

“The pandemic shows a high need for strategic measures for the subsistence of humanity. In Guatemala, many communities have stated that agricultural products have been rejected for fear that they are contaminated with the virus, ”said María Tuyuc, president of the Global Network of Indigenous Entrepreneurs of Guatemala.

"Climate change and drought are strongly affecting Chilean family farming, mainly when we have to choose whether to wash our hands or water the fields," said Carol Acevedo, president of the Red Apícola Nacional de Chile.

In the face of the pandemic, concerns were also raised in the forums about setbacks in human rights, agricultural productivity and food security.

"It is time for countries to look at agriculture, rurality and the predominant role of women in guaranteeing health and food security," said Alejandra Mora, executive secretary of the Inter-American Commission of Women of the OAS.

“Young people have to take the lead in the rural sector. The average of those who work in the sector is elderly and this segment is extremely vulnerable to the virus, ”said Lucila Quintana, director of the National Coffee Board of Ecuador (CONVEAGRO).

For Federico Villarreal, Director of Technical Cooperation of IICA, the organized forums have allowed a deeper understanding of some current problems of rural women in the hemisphere, which will lead the Institute to propose concrete solutions. These forums are available at www.iica.int and the social networks of this organization.

