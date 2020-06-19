New figures from the Central Statistics Office show that March usage of the Internet in this country increased.

Figures show that 76% of internet users read news stories in March, up 2% on January.

And the use of social networks, for example, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, has also increased. In January, 66% of internet users used these networks. But in March, 68% used them.

The number of people uploading self-created content also increased significantly. 31% did it in January, but 38% did it in March.

The use of Netflix, YouTube etc. also increased.

Maureen Delamere from the Central Statistics Office said that Covid-19 has changed people's lives. That there were far more people at home during the crisis and that this was affecting the use of the Internet.