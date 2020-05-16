The Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr Tony Holohan, has warned doctors to look out for serious illness in young children who may be involved with Covid-19.

It is a rare syndrome.

One of the symptoms is high body temperature.

Stomach pain may also be involved.

The announcement has come from the European Center for Disease Protection.

It is not confirmed that it is linked to the coronary virus, but there are strong doubts.

There are 230 cases reported in Europe, which may include this syndrome.

Two children have died as a result in Europe.

It is thought that there may be some cases in this State but it is not yet certain.