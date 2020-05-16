Covid-19 outbreak such as 'dying fire' and further drop in disease spread

The Dáil said today that the Irish people had made a 'great achievement', but warned that there was always a danger that the disease would go out of control

The outbreak of Covid-19 is now a "dying fire" and the Government hopes to be able to ease phase one of the restrictions on Monday, the Taoiseach tells the Dáil.

Health Minister Simon Harris also pointed out in the Dáil that the rate of spread of the disease is now between 0.4 and 0.6, a further slight drop in the past week.

Health Minister Simon Harris said in the Dáil that this was a "tremendous achievement" and that 12,300 people were saved by public effort and measures taken to suppress the spread of the disease.

He said the number of people with Covid-19 being hospitalized every day had dropped from 20 people a week ago to 15.

One or two people are now being placed in intensive care units every day, compared with 4-6 weeks ago, he said.

The Taoiseach also said that the Government is examining ways to impose more stringent requirements on incomers.

He said that it is the policy to resume normal business and leisure travel as soon as it is safe to do so, but it would be months rather than weeks before that happens.

Leo Varadkar said that the pandemic had hit the country badly but there was now an opportunity to reorganize society in ways that would benefit our citizens for years.

He said more people would be working from home, education and health care would be provided online, and less emissions would be released and cleaner.

The Taoiseach and the Minister for Health also warned that there was always a danger that the disease would go out of control again if care and public health advice were not adhered to.

It would be "the biggest challenge yet" for the public, Harris said, with the release of restrictions on 18 May.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid said the health service was able to carry out 15,000 tests a day, a long-standing Government target.

Reid said it was now possible to send a test result from the laboratory to the contact search team in 90 minutes, which has taken 24 hours to date.

A new target will be introduced next week with the intention of testing and searching within three days in 90% of cases.

Experts have said that the timeframe is currently too late if we are to ensure that the disease is kept under control when the restrictions in place are released.

Reid accepted that the service needed "improvements in terms of testing capability and contact searching and the time it takes.

The testing process currently takes 4-5 days from the time a doctor is referred for a test until the people who have been in contact with that patient are searched.

Paul Reid said the Service Executive had 270,000 tests Health to date, making this one of the most testing countries in Europe.

Reid said the HSE had been criticized and "right to demand an explanation" but that progress had been made.

Labor Party leader Alan Kelly said in the Dáil this afternoon that a letter sent by the HSE to the Department of Health on 19 April highlights the tensions between the Government and the health authority over testing.

The letter states that the HSE was "shocked" by a commitment given by Dr Tony Holohan and NPHET to enable 15,000 tests per day, which was said to be at odds with the HSE's arrangement with the HSE. Department of Health.

The HSE claimed that NPHET had shown "depreciation" on the approach agreed by the HSE with Government. The Minister for Health denied that NPHET was "Tony Holohan's team".