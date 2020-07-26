Covid -19 is a small number of workers working in the Moy Park poultry factory in Middletown, County Antrim.

The coronavirus is understood to have less than 5 employees in the body. A total of approximately 1,400 people work at the site in question. It is understood that less than 1% of the team is beaten by Covid-19.

The company says the people involved are self-isolating on full pay in line with the Covid-19 illness scheme.

The Northern Health Minister confirmed this morning that a number of cases had been confirmed at the factory.

Robin Swan said the Northern Public Health Agency is now working with the company.