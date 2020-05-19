The number of people in hospitals in the country who have or are thought to have Covid-19 disease has risen again.

There are currently 648 patients, an increase of 79 from last night. 55 of those patients are in the intensive care unit, a decrease of 21 as of Sunday night.

Typically, three hospitals in Dublin have the largest number of patients – 52 in St. James's Hospital, 49 in the Mater Hospital and 48 in Tallaght.

Outside of Dublin, Limerick University Hospital has 26 patients, 20 in Mayo and 14 in Letterkenny.