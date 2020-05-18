The number of people in hospitals in the country who have – or are thought to have – Covid-19 disease has fallen further.

There are currently 569 patients, a decrease of 250 since last Monday. 76 of these patients are in the intensive care unit.

Three hospitals in Dublin have the largest number of patients – the Mater Hospital, Tallaght and St. James's.

In relation to other non-coronary illnesses, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Association said this morning that there are currently 50 patients on trolleys in various hospitals awaiting bed.

21 are in Limerick University Hospital and 14 are in the Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar.