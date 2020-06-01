The latest figures from the Health Service Executive show that the number of patients in hospitals with Covid-19, or who have symptoms of the disease, is declining.

There are currently 331 people in hospitals throughout the country and 48 in the intensive care unit.

Two hospitals in Dublin have the highest number of patients, 44 at the Mater Hospital and 27 in Tallaght. There are 13 patients in Galway University Hospital and ten in Limerick University Hospital.

It was confirmed yesterday afternoon that two others had died in the State of the disease and that 66 others had contracted it.

This brings to 1,652 deaths in the Republic of Covid-19 and that 24,990 people contracted the disease since the outbreak began over three months ago.

The health authorities have given more information on the cases of the disease recorded up to midnight last Friday.

The median age of all the people affected by the devastation is 48 years.

57% are females and 43% males.

3,283 people were hospitalized and 408 had to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Dublin has the largest number of cases – 2,042 or 48% of all cases.