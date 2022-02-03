The number of people with Covid-19 in hospital has fallen to the lowest level this year.

As of 8am, there were 610 patients with the virus being treated in hospital, which is a reduction of 20 since the same time yesterday.

This compares to a figure of 896 on this day two weeks ago and 708 last Thursday.

Today’s number represents the lowest level since 29 December, when there were 568 people with Covid in hospital.

The figure is also almost 43% down from the recent peak of 1,063 patients on 10 January.

As of yesterday, there were 65 people with the virus being treated in intensive care units, which represented the lowest level in ICU since 5 October.

A reduction in testing for Covid-19 is under discussion and a consensus will be reached on the way forward, Professor Martin Cormican, HSE Clinical Lead on Antimicrobial Resistance and Infection Control, has said.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, he said the decision will take account of risks and uncertainties around Covid infection.

Prof Cormican said he is optimistic that testing will be rolled back by the end of this year.

“I would certainly be optimistic that we would be there by the end of this year, but again, you know the road ahead is uncertain.

“Obviously we are conscious that there is a risk that you could have another variant that makes trouble for us.

“We all hope that it won’t happen”, he said.

“We have to take it one step at a time”.

A balance is needed to control an infectious disease that cannot be eradicated with people getting on with their lives, he said.

“I think we’ve already started to see a change in the approach to testing, of course, and that many people are now self-testing rather than going for the laboratory testing so that transition in terms of a change of approach to testing has already started.

“In some ways, I expect that we will be making further steps along that way sooner rather than later”, but he said he cannot give an exact timetable about when that will be.

Prof Cormican said he would still encourage people who have not yet had any vaccine to come forward as soon as possible.

He said it is not yet known if a second booster will be needed.