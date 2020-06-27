In his speech following his election as Taoiseach today, Michael Martin referred to two former Taoiseach members from Fianna Fáil, Seán Lemass and Jack Lynch.

Micheál Martin took those two as authoritative and said that "when Seán Lemass and Jack Lynch were where I am now, they said that someone should enter the office of the Taoiseach and take on a role as important as the role of the Taoiseach, no doubt and raise concerns with them. I completely agree with these comments. "

Michael Martin set out his main objective in taking up the position of Taoiseach:

"This is an office that one should accept only on this condition, in the public interest, the common good, and this is what I do today.

I know all too well and I am very aware of the significant achievements and work of many of my predecessors who have served the country as Taoiseach, and especially the generation of leaders from my own party who inspired me when I started. out at first getting interested in politics. "

Michael Martin pointed out that the crown crisis is the most urgent challenge facing the new government – from the outbreak of disease to the recovery of the economy.