According to the latest figures from the Health Service Executive, the number of patients in the country's hospitals diagnosed with Covid-19 disease has fallen further.

50 patients with Covid-19 were in hospitals last night compared with 62 last night and 71 the night before.

However, there are a further 199 people in hospitals with symptoms of the disease, pending a test result.

There are 31 people in intensive care units, ranging from people who have been diagnosed with the disease to those who have the symptoms.

The Health Service Executive says that there are currently 92 vacant beds in these units nationwide.